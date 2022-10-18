5 best Converse high tops colorways

Converse has established a name and a strong reputation in the skateboarding and streetwear scene since its inception in 1908. For those who are unaware, Nike acquired this globally renowned sneaker brand in 2003.

Each year, the label releases new styles and colorways of its beloved silhouettes such as high-tops, low-cuts, and mid-cut styles of its iconic sneaker designs such as Chuck 70, One Star, and more.

Apparently, the brand has released some incredible high-tops in the last few years. If you missed any of them, we've compiled a list of the top five high-top releases from the sneaker brand, along with their prices and other details.

5 popular Converse high-tops released in the past

1) Peanuts x Converse Chuck 70

Here's a detailed look at the Woodstock Chuck 70 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Chuck 70 "Woodstock" was part of a larger Peanuts and Converse collaboration that included a variety of other silhouettes. It pays tribute to the work of legendary American cartoonist Charles M. Schulz.

Woodstock, Snoopy's pal, is one of the most beloved Peanuts series characters, and his distinctive all-over camouflage covers the entire uppers of these shoes. The Converse Chuck 70 features "Soba," "Zinc Yellow," and "Topaz Gold" uppers, black laces, a bone white midsole, and Peanuts branding on the tongue flaps. Its look is completed by a Schulz stripe on the outer sole unit and a Woodstock tab on the heel counters.

The Chuck 70 "Woodstock" by Peanuts was released on May 24, 2022, for $100 through the shoe company's e-commerce website and a few other affiliated stores.

2) Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse Chuck 70

Take a look at the two colorways launched by the collab (Image via CdG PLAY)

Comme des Garçons PLAY is the Japanese label's menswear division, which collaborated with Converse earlier this year to update the iconic Chuck 70 High silhouette. The premium canvas materials used in this collaborative sneaker collection were inscribed with Filip Pagowski's recognizable heart pattern.

This collection included the high-top variant in two primary color options, black and white, as well as mid-cut styles of the silhouette. The shoe's standard uppers were adorned with the aforementioned heart motifs. These motifs were printed on the medial sides in a distinctive crimson hue, while canvas was featured across the profile, with rubberized toe tops and silver metallic eyestays.

These high-tops were released on March 24, 2022. The Pristine/Red/Egret variant was priced for $150 and was only available through the online stores of the collaborating labels.

3) Rick Owens x Converse TURBOWPN

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The high-top TURBOWPN shoes were co-designed by iconic fashion designer Rick Owens and Converse. They were launched on May 3, 2022, at a price tag of $200.

The hyper-extended tongue flap, beefed-up midsole, and modified emblems on this shoe demonstrated the fusion of modern design and simplicity. These pairs were available in two classic colorways, Egret and Clay.

4) Feng Chen Wang x Converse Chuck 70

Here's a detailed look at the Chuck Taylor high shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike-owned shoe label joined hands with popular Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang in 2021, to launch their eye-catching joint Chuck 70 2-in-1 collection.

The popular collaborative collection, dubbed "Reborn from the Rubble," included two variations. The first shoe had traditional concrete pale white tones, while the second had contrasting brighter pink tones combined with white.

The Pink Quartz shoe's uppers were adorned with a concrete-like texture. Chuck Taylor fragments were piled on top of one another to create the layered effect, raising the sole and creating a dual-layer in the back heel.

The pink variant of this Chuck 70 collaborative capsule was launched on October 12, 2021. These shoes were sold for $180 per pair through the footwear brand's online stores and a few other retail locations.

5) NBA Jam x Converse Pro Leather

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pro Leather featured a white Chevron and Star on a black leather upper. The words "HE'S ON FIRE" were also debossed in gold behind the Chevron, along with an 8-bit image of a flame to indicate that it was "On Fire. The tongue tag, trim, and interior of the shoe, as well as the Converse logo, were all done in teal.

The luxe black Pro Leather high-tops debuted on August 30, 2021. These men’s shoes were priced at $80 for each pair.

These are just a few of the most impressive high-top launches. If you're interested in purchasing or staying up to date on sneaker releases, make sure to sign up on Nike's official website.

