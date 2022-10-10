Where to buy Come Tees x Converse collab collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Los Angeles-based clothing label Come Tees has once again teamed up with Converse to launch an all-new apparel and footwear capsule collection. The collab has reinterpreted two of the shoe label’s iconic silhouettes. Bespoke Chuck Taylor 70 and One Star shoes will be dropped under this collection, alongside matching apparel items.

The upcoming Come Tees x Converse lineup will be available from October 11, 2022, onwards. The prices of these collaborative items will vary from $60 to $140. Find the complete assortment on Nike’s SNKRS app following the launch date.

Come Tees x Converse create a spray-painted apparel and footwear collection

Take a closer look at the upcoming collab collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sonya Sombreuil's emerging streetwear brand is known for its hand-drawn illustrations and graphic-printed clothing items. The label is now entering the mainstream market with its latest partnership.

Earlier in February this year, the duo debuted their first joint venture that comprised tees, chinos, hoodies, shoes, and more. For the latest fall collection, the duo has once again created an exclusive apparel and footwear collection. Similar to the previous launch, the new range will also offer a revamped Chuck Taylor 70 silhouette, alongside One Star.

The collab’s description on Nike’s SNKRS app reads:

“With its hand-drawn figures and ecstatic, expressive details, Come Tees has emerged as an inspired voice in streetwear, using fashion as a repository of memory, desire and self-discovery.”

1) Come Tees x Chuck Taylor 70 Orange

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Come Tees adds its distinct graphic style and vibrant colors to both of the aforementioned models for the shoes. Most of Chuck Taylor's uppers are made of bright orange canvas, while the traditional metallic eyestays as well as a white rubber toe top remain intact.

As you move back down the lateral side, the customary Converse star branding is replaced by a celestial-like symbol that has a black and blue color scheme, along with metal divots around its border.

The words "Come Tees" and "Star Path" are imprinted in black on the sneaker's collar area. The streetwear label has also added branding to the left sole tag.

The Converse star emblem reappears on the medial side, this time with the word "Star" inscribed in a whimsical font. Rounding out the pair is a black rubber outer sole unit with a white flame-like emblem as well as a white vulcanized midsole that completes its look.

The Come Tees x Converse Chuck 70 shoes are priced at $115 for each pair.

2) Come Tees x Converse One Star

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar design elements from the Chuck Taylor 70 are carried over to this low-top variant, albeit with a slightly altered color scheme. The majority of the upper is fashioned from premium black suede. The midfoot area sees the cut-out star emblem. The midfoot is orange like Chuck Taylor and covered in metal divots on the lateral and medial sides.

The insole adopts a more uniform shade of each hue that is distributed all across the pair, but the sockliner has a tie-dye effect with patches of green and orange all over it.

Additionally, co-branded elements can be seen on the insole, with the heel's branding mimicking Chuck Taylor's style. The look is completed with a black rubber outer sole unit that has an orange flame pattern painted on it.

The Come Tees x Converse One Star Black shoes are priced at $105 for each pair.

3) Clothing items offered under the collab collection

Take a look at the items designed under the new collection (Image via Come Tees)

The collection offers a variety of clothing items, including fleece crewnecks and sweatpants, as well as a tee and overalls. A mixture of bright colors that resemble spray paint adds a more handmade feel to these apparel items.

The logos of the two labels, Converse and Come Tees, are placed on the front and rear of the clothing, respectively.

The Fleece Crewneck sweatshirts are priced at $100, while the Star T-shirts will be available for $60. The Wide Leg Fleece Pants and Overalls will cost $90 and $140, respectively.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Come Tees x Converse collection that will launch on October 20. Buy them from Nike’s SNKRS app as well as a few other retailers in-store and online.

Poll : 0 votes