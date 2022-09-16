A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Chuck 70 Hi sneakers: Everything we know so far

A-Cold-Wall*, a popular British high-fashion and streetwear label, is reuniting with Converse for a reimagining of the iconic Chuck 70 Hi sneaker in two new colorways.

The upcoming A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Chuck 70 Hi sneakers come in two color palettes - darker and lighter. The collection pieces were teased by Fragment label founder Hiroshi Fujiwara on his official Instagram. They are expected to be available through A-Cold-Wall* and Converse's official e-commerce sites during FW 2022 season.

More about the upcoming Hiroshi Fujiwara-teased A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Chuck 70 Hi sneaker colorways

Upcoming Hiroshi Fujiwara-teased A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Chuck 70 Hi sneaker colorway - Charcoal Grey / Cream (Image via @fujiwarahiroshi / Instagram)

Samuel Ross-founded streetwear label A-Cold-Wall is set to continue its long-running partnership with Converse. The duo had previously teamed up for multiple silhouettes including Aeon Active CX, Lugged Hi, and Sponge Crater colorways. Now, the label is taking their shot at the already classic footwear silhouette from the Converse aka the world-renowned Chuck 70 Hi.

Fragment founder, Hiroshi Fujiwara took to Instagram on Saturday, September 3, 2022, to share a sneak peek of the two upcoming colorways of the Chuck 70 Hi. In the caption, he wrote:

"綺麗な靴が届いた。" (Translation: 'The beautiful bird has arrived.')

The teased images show the silhouette in two different iterations, one in a lighter slate / chalk grey hue and the other in a darker slate / chalk grey hue.

The Samuel Ross-founded label has maintained the overall shape of the classic silhouette. However, the creative designer has added his own flair to spruce up the silhouette.

The usual A-Cold-Wall branding appears on the silhouette in two ways: the first is an oversized block stamped beneath the collars, while the second is "ACW" lettering with the brand logo beneath the midsoles and over the midfoot paneling.

The brand's abbreviation, ACW, is printed next to a series of numbers that read "448-201-2022" beneath the translucent midsoles. Both silhouettes feature silver hits throughout the upper. In both colorways, the toe boxes are silver, and the toe caps appear to be covered in translucent materials that match the midsoles.

The cream hue covers the entire upper in the lighter color palette, with the tongue and vamp area contrasted in a slate grey hue.The darker color palette sees the slate gray making up the entire upper, except tongue and vamp, which are covered in cream color. Because of the color arrangement, both pairs are contradictory to one another.

The collaborative sneakers also have some unique details like silver and black eyelets, grey-hued ACW blocks on the lateral sides, and doubled-up heel pull tabs.

Through his establishment A-Cold-Wall* imprint, Samuel Ross has established himself well within the realm of streetwear. His distinct perspective on technical design language and elevated style has led to collaborations with Converse, Dr. Martens, and others.

Neither of the involved labels has confirmed a release date, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the official release date seems to be during the FW22 season.

