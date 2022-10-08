When will Billie Eilish x Nike "Sequoia" apparel and footwear collection release? Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike is renewing its partnership with 20-year-old Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish to launch another colorway of the beloved Air Force 1 High silhouette. After the dynamic duo's collaboration for the Mushroom colorway in April 2022, they will now release a Sequoia makeover.

The pop artist has applied her own spin over the silhouette by adding a monochromatic scheme and recycled content over the sneakers. The shoes will be accompanied by an apparel line. The collaborative project is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on October 14, 2022.

The collection will be available in limited units on Billie Eilish's official e-commerce site on October 13, 2022.

More about the upcoming Sequoia apparel line and Air Force 1 High sneakers from the Nike x Billie Eilish collaboration

Upcoming "Sequoia" apparel line and Air Force 1 High sneakers from the Nike x Billie Eilish collaboration (Image via Nike)

The swoosh label and Grammy award winner Billie Eilish kick-started their collaboration in 2021 and have several silhouettes and makeovers under their catalog.

The duo has previously released a sought-after makeover of the Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 footwear models in 2021, followed by a Mushroom makeover in 2022. The duo will now be releasing another Air Force 1 silhouette makeover, dubbed the Sequoia, under the 40th-anniversary celebrations

Like the previous Mushroom colorway, the Sequoia will be released with a monochromatic makeover. The silhouette will be clad in a pale greenish tone over the entire shoe, entirely upon the upper and the base. The upper part of the sneakers are constructed out of premium suede materials over the whole shoe.

The official site introduces the latest shoe and its recycled content:

"We've teamed up with Billie Eilish to pull the AF1 into a future-forward realm. With at least 8% Nike Grind material in the outsole and soft, synthetic nubuck leather (made with some recycled content), it lets you do good by looking good."

The vamp of the sneakers features a perforated pattern to provide improved breathability. The upper features five strap designs, extending from the toe boxes to the collar lining. The straps are placed over tonal greenish laces and tongue flaps.

The popular five-strap esthetic takes inspiration from the swoosh label's beloved Alpha Force Low and the Air Trainer 3 silhouette designs. The official site gives details of the five-strap design:

"The 4 extra straps with metal hardware modernize the look while the bulkier design adds Billie's signature oversized style. Make the streets your stage—we're listening."

VA Sneaker News @VA_Sneaker_News Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Sequoia

Sequoia

Release Date: October 14, 2022

Price: $180 USD Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Sequoia Sequoia Release Date: October 14, 2022Price: $180 USD https://t.co/2q71QFUyBM

The cushioned heels, inner lining, and collars come donned in green suede. Although the inner linings of the sneakers are decorated in a similar tonal texture, the footbed breaks up the monochromatic makeover. The footbed is accentuated in an off-white hue.

The branding has been done on the sneakers with the print of "Billie Eilish" lettering on the insoles. The design is finished off with the traditional Air sole units in a darker green tone.

The Nike x Billie Eilish Sequoia Air Force 1 High silhouette can be availed on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on October 14, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

A three-piece apparel line will accompany the shoes. The pieces are all monochromatically donned in a dark green hue. Whereas the hoodie and fleece pants can be availed at a retail price of $100, the t-shirt will be available at a retail price of $45.

