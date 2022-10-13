Where to buy Rick Owens x Dr. Martens boot collection? Price, release date, and more explored

American designer Rick Owens and his eponymous fashion label are collaborating with the German footwear brand Dr. Martens to release a two-piece boot collection. This marks the dynamic duo's third collaboration after releasing two successful collections in 2021.

The collaborators and partners will be releasing two new footwear offerings that build upon Owen's signature subversion over the Dr. Marten brand's 1918 and 1460 boot silhouettes. The collaborative collection will be released on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of both the labels on Thursday, October 14, 2022.

More about the upcoming Rick Owens x Dr. Martens boot collection featuring 1918 and 1460 footwear silhouettes

Upcoming Rick Owens x Dr. Martens boot collection featuring 1918 and 1460 footwear silhouettes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The dynamic duo, who are natural collaborators owing to their similar subcultural styles, are preparing two silhouettes for the Fall Winter 2022 season that are inspired by Owens' own wardrobe as a teen. In an official press release, Owens spoke about how this collaboration came into being and why it was inspired by his wardrobe from his teen years:

"When I was a teen and becoming physically aware, I saw how a tightly laced ankle leading to a broad, solidly planted foot has a simple, modest, industrial masculinity - almost like a corset between a muscled calf and a sturdy foot that acted as a stoic ballast. Dr. Martens exemplified this best."

He further talked about why he chose Dr. Martens for this collab:

"I saw them on all the guys flying through the air at the shows I went to then. Dr. Martens became a symbol of a raw and sweaty vitality that I thought I might be able to pull off. Coming full circle to partner with Dr. Martens 40 years later leads me to lacing them with pearl-colored cotton laces in a geometric pattern."

Following the 1460 platform boot released in 2021, alongside a pair of sandals, the duo is now releasing another iteration of the boot along with the 1918 silhouette for a daring look.

Paying attention to the 1460 silhouette, Owens opted for a dark color palette. The upper is constructed out of soft-yet-heavyweight Lunar leather in a black hue. The black upper contrasts with pearl laces, which have been added through extra-wide silver eyelets.

The boots opt for a black sole unit that accentuates a yellow welt stitching and appears in its typical form. However, it has been slightly elevated with a few inches of height. The look is finished off with elements like an AirWair heel loop that features a "Pearl" lettering. The 1416 boot can be availed at a retail price of $370.

cho ♰ @CHO_SCOPE wow .. dr martens x rick owens



absolutely beautiful wow .. dr martens x rick owens absolutely beautiful https://t.co/n6NOIJ87Vw

The second silhouette in the collection is the 1918 boot, which has a huge lacing area comprising of 18 eyelets. The style reaches up to calf length, inspired by Owens' own footwear collection. The upper part of the boot is constructed out of hair-on leather in a platinum hue across the entire footwear silhouette.

The eyelets come in a similarly widened silver polish, while the pearl laces thread through them. The 1918 boot can be availed at a retail price of $750.

The footwear collection has been accompanied by a unique campaign involving Ron Athey. In a press release, Owens talks about why they chose Athey as the model for the campaign,

"I have known Ron Athey since the 1980s when our paths would cross in the filthiest L.A. clubs I could find. . . .I asked Ron to represent this Dr. Martens collab as an example of how elegantly real transgression - and our individual searches for transcendence - can be."

The sockliners feature co-branded logos to round things off, and both silhouettes use heavy metal side zips and laces placed quintessentially to maintain the classic Owens' aesthetic.

Poll : 0 votes