Dior Sneaker Boots: Where to buy, price, and more

Dior just brought back the 2000's vibes in 2022 by launching a pair of sneaker boots. The boots, which were previously limited to stores, have now been launched online on Dior's official site.

Following the release of the Birkenstock collaboration collection, the label decided to bring the beloved sneaker boots back to trend with a touch of glamor and a dazzle of golden heels.

All about the Dior D-Zenith heeled ankle sneaker boots

The D-Zenith heeled ankle boots were first unveiled in the Cruise 2022 Dior collection on June 17, 2021 and finally made their debut at Dior's official site.

The boots bring together a classic sporty look with high-end fashion designs and make the shoe seem practical to wear for all occasions. The silhouette seems divisive among the sneaker collection. The boots combine a white knit base with calf skin leather overlays in a deep blue color. The D-Zenith sneaker boots come with a conjoined sock in the design which has a CHRISTIAN DIOR branding at the ankle with a navy blue colorway.

The couture element is added in the design with a golden heel design which is in the shape of architectural sculptures of Constantin Brancusi. The Dior website describes the boots as,

"The flagship style of the fashion show, the D-Zenith is a hybrid creation offering sportswear accents with an elegant ankle boot silhouette. Crafted in white calfskin, its design features an integrated sock in technical knit inscribed with the 'CHRISTIAN DIOR' signature. Details like its laces, mesh and leather inserts and rubber sole enhance its sporty look. Complete with a 8 cm (3) gold-finish heel inspired by the sculptures of Constantin Brancusi, the boot lends a couture touch to any look,"

The boots are in the colorway of White Calfskin and Deep Blue Technical Knit costs $1490 USD. The boots were first spotted on sensational K-pop star Kim Jisoo of Blackpink. The star has been a global ambassador for the label since march 2021.

Dior

#StarsinDior

Kim Hee June JISOO, Dior Global Ambassador, got exclusive first dibs on #DiorCruise 2022 by Maria Grazia Chiuri, in a linen dress, 'Dior Zenith' sneakers, socks and mesh 'East West' #LadyDior.

Other than the Zenith sneaker boots, the star was also sporting a mesh West East lady dior bag and a white linen dress.

The collection was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri who describes her collection of footwear as,

"As the finishing touches on looks, the footwear also exalts the sporty energy of the Dior cruise 2022 collection. The Dior Vibe sneakers combine a running shoe spirit with fashionable details, with a play of materials enhanced by gold or silver inserts. The D-Zenith merges the streamlined elegance of heels with the comfort of lace-up leather sneakers thanks to a sculptural heel with metallic highlights"..."These irresistible designs are paired with revisited white sports socks adorned with the name "Christian Dior", the refined signature of these new essentials,"

What are your thoughts about these sneaker boots, will you be copping or not?

Edited by Sabika