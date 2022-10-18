Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 React “White Black Pink Spell” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Beaverton brand's wide selection of sneakers includes the Nike Air Force 1 React, which has recently emerged as one of the most talked-about models. To broaden the catalog of this shoe, Nike is constantly working on new colorways for the Air Force 1 React silhouette. The latest addition to its catalog will be a “White Black Pink Spell” variant.

The upcoming White/White-Black-Pink Spell-Black colorway of Nike Air Force 1 shoe is expected to release later this year. These pairs will be offered for $140 in multiple sizes. You can keep an eye on Nike’s e-commerce website and its select retail locations to buy them.

Nike Air Force 1 React shoe will arrive with white, black, and pink spell overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 React Pink Spell shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1, which made its debut in 1982 as a hoop gear, eventually came to the forefront in the 1990s. From basketball courts to the streets and beyond, the basic white-on-white AF1 was praised for its uncluttered appearance.

Adapting to the hip-hop scene and issuing only a few limited edition colorways and collaborations, Air Force 1 quickly established itself as a classic shoe. With more than 2,000 variations, the shoe has indeed had a huge influence on fashion, music, and sneaker culture.

Even though Air Force 1 diehards may disagree with the React style of the shoe, it upgrades the standard basketball model with a modern spin. With winter just around the corner, the Nike Air Force 1 React "White Black Pink Spell" is preparing us for the cooler months.

The idea behind the upgraded design of Nike Air Force 1 React shoes is mentioned on the brand’s official website as:

“From hoops staple to urban street legend, the Nike AF-1 React takes another step forward into shoe iconography. Amplified features from the outsole to the branding add dramatic expression to the storied look while Nike React tech assists with a smooth ride. Now you can stand out to fit in.”

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear’s newest Air Force 1, the Air Force 1 React, is returning in a mix of White and Black highlighted with Pink contrasting accents.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 React

Color: White/White-Black-Pink Spell-Black

Style Code: DV0808-100

Release Date: 2022

The toe box and lacing mechanism of the AF1 React is composed of premium sleek leather panels, just like the original model from the 1980s. The uppers are dipped in white tint and adorned with black accents. As soon as you turn your attention to the rear, you'll notice a cutting-edge, lighter weight ripstop finish.

The medial and lateral sides are bordered by two swooshes, and beneath them is a see-through section that displays the pink React foam text.

This complements the Air technology to provide cushioning and comfort that are unrivaled in the sneaker industry. The bold black tones are primarily employed for the inner linings and insoles of these pairs. These black insoles are further accentuated with Nike Air swoosh branding prints, executed in pink tones.

A neon pink pull button with several black polka dots touches the heel to complete the look.

With a retail price label of $140 for each pair, these modern footwear designs will be traded by both online and offline locations of Nike and other retail marketplaces.

