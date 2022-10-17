Where to buy Air Jordan 2 Retro Craft shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The NBA legend’s shoe company is all set to introduce its fresh iteration of the Air Jordan 2 footwear design. As the year 2023 approaches, more and more Jordan Brand leaks are appearing on the internet, primarily from various sneaker insiders and popular sneaker media outlets. One such shoe is the Retro "Craft" edition of Air Jordan 2, which will be released in January 2023.

The upcoming Air Jordan 2 Retro Craft is set to hit the market on January 26, 2023. These footwear pieces, designed in winter-appropriate colors, will retail for $175 per pair. Those interested in purchasing them can do so through the Nike SNKRS app and a variety of affiliated retail merchants.

The Air Jordan 2 Retro Craft shoes for women will feature Sail and Muslin overlays

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 2 High Retro Craft shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan 2 received a boost in 2022, thanks to collaborations with Maison Château Rouge, Titan, Shelflife, music sensation J. Balvin, and designer Nina Chanel Abney.

Jordan's second iconic silhouette is currently developing new inline options, such as the pair that recently debuted in a neutral color scheme. According to Jordan Brand's official website, the origin and story of the second signature shoe are as follows:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty. Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

Here's a detailed look at the branding accents of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

The deeper tan panel finish highlights the midfoot and heel counters, which combines the worn Sail leathers of the forefoot with a softer tan snakeskin material.

The eggshell color returns to the lace loops and the uppers of the tongue flaps, which are emblazoned with a dark tan Air Jordan wing emblem. The fuzzy nylon sockliners are also achieved in this case with similar dark tan shades.

The heel counters on the back are adorned with typical Nike lettering in white. All of the uppers can be seen resting on a thick sole unit in Desert tan.

Unlike the uppers, the rubber outer sole unit is a combination of gray and blush pink rubbers that are alternately placed towards the bottom, with the Sail midsole incorporating the original Air unit.

Don't miss out on the new Air Jordan 2 Retro Craft shoes, which are set to release on January 26, 2023. These women-only shoes will be available for purchase online as well as at Nike and its partnering retail chains for a fixed price of $175 per pair.

Fans can even sign up for updates on these upcoming high-top sneakers by visiting the Swoosh website.

