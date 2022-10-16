Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 2 Retro Low Shelflife? Price, release date, and more explored 

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. is collaborating with African-based partner Shelflife. This marks the Jordan brand's first footwear collaboration with an Africa-based label. The dynamic duo will be creating a makeover of the 2022 popular model Air Jordan 2 Retro in a low-cut silhouette.

The silhouette is rooted in Shelflife's graffiti and street art origins. It opts for a light color palette with white, bone, and orange hues. The Air Jordan 2 Retro Low Shelflife is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, Shelflife stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and select retailers on October 21, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

The upcoming Jordan x Shelflife collaboration features Nike Air Jordan 2 and an apparel collection

Upcoming Jordan x Shelflife collaboration, which features Nike Air Jordan 2 and apparel collection (Image via Nike)

2022 has been a marvelous year for the Jordan brand's Air Jordan 2 silhouette. It reached new heights of popularity after being debuted in 1986 as the label gave it mainstream attention by launching multiple makeovers and many collaborative designs. Many collaborators, including Retro J Balvin, Nina Chanel Abney, and Maison Chateau Rouge, have redesigned the silhouette this year.

Michael Jordan's second signature silhouette will continue to be the forefront model by the label in the second half of 2022 as the model has three more collaborative makeovers launching from Titan, Two 18, and Shelflife. The latter is debuting the silhouette under the Jordan label's first footwear collaboration with an African label.

Shelflife is one of South Africa's leading sneaker boutiques, founded in 2006 in Cape Town. The label takes its inspiration from street art and graffiti that believes in unification by the spirit of ubuntu. The word "ubuntu" is taken from ancient African culture, which means:

"I am because we are."

小言 @ko_go_to Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low Releases October 21st＞＞



Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low

Color: White/Sail-Light Bone-Bright Mandarin

Style Code: DV7128-110

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low

Color: White/Sail-Light Bone-Bright Mandarin

Style Code: DV7128-110

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Price: $200

The South African footwear retailer is one of the pillars of the local retail scene throughout the nation. The upper part of the sneakers is constructed out of mixed material, while the white base is made out of canvas material. Meanwhile, the overlays of the sneakers opt for a white leather construct.

The white leather is affixed over the collar and mudguard. Another material is added to the mix with rugged suede finished in Light Bone, affixed over tongues, vamos, and quarter panels.

The official press release reveals the details of the sneaker:

"Rooted in Shelflife’s graffiti and street art origins, the design has a white and light-bone upper with orange accents on the heel. On the insole, a graphic of scrawled signatures and autographs reflect the retailer’s ubuntu team spirit: 'I am because we are'.”

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Thoughts ? Air Jordan 2 Low x Shelflife “Orange”Thoughts ? Air Jordan 2 Low x Shelflife “Orange” 🍊 Thoughts ? https://t.co/qT2CRafJCg

The orange hue plays a prominent but minimalistic role in the designing of the shoe. The color shade accentuates the tongues' wings and basketball logo, with "Shelflife" lettering on insoles, heels, laces, and a small portion on the outsole.

Additional collaborative details include the "Team Only" lettering placed over the insides of the tongues. The shoe will be accompanied by a collaborative apparel collection offering tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, and more.

