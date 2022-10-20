Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The brand-new Nike Dunk Low "Halloween" edition confirms that the sportswear label is doing everything in its power to make this year's Halloween celebrations more exciting. These Dunk Lows will be offered with Iron Grey and Scream overlays.

The upcoming “Halloween” colorway of Nike Dunk Low is all set to join the spooky festivities on October 27, 2022, at 7.30 pm EST. These pairs will be sold in full family sizing options, including adults, big kids, little kids, and toddler/infant variants.

While the first two shoes are purchasable for $120 and $100, the other two will be offered with a price tag of $80 and $65, respectively. Fans can get these pairs from the online locations of both Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail partners. Sneakerheads can even sign up for the shoe label’s official web page so that they don’t miss out on the upcoming shoes' release.

Nike Dunk Low will now arrive in a “Halloween” outfit with shaggy overlays and spooky green bottoms

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low Halloween shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is getting ready to unleash a ghoulish selection of shoes for the occasion of Halloween as October is drawing to a close. The Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is coming with a Halloween Dunk Low release, giving the footwear collection a spooky touch.

In addition to the Dunk Low shoes, Nike has given similar wicked treatment to other iconic silhouettes, including Nike Air Max Plus, Dunk High, Air Max 90, and Air Max Plus 3 sneaker designs.

The description of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Halloween variant on the Swoosh’s website says:

“Come, come to the cauldron of vintage hoops style. Shadows creep from beneath the Swoosh, while premium leather bewitches all who look. The reflective upper casts trick-or-treat shine. And a ghoulish green outsole—well, it's monster divine. Lace-up and beware, this basketball icon brings the scare.”

The complete shoe will arrive wrapped up in an Iron Grey/Phantom-Scream Green color scheme. This low-top style is covered in a base of sleek iron gray leather with worn leather reinforcements. These leathery toppings adorn the mudguards, lacing systems, ankle flaps, and heel counters, which are colored in a muted "Phantom" shade.

A faint logo contour, as well as leather swooshes, are placed on the medial side that adds a second appearance, dissipating the swoosh.

While the rears feature exaggerated text with a bloody breeze, the nylon tongue flaps include Nike-branded emblems set in a square frame. The inner linings, executed with matching gray textiles, are coupled with juxtaposed green insoles. The vibrant green insoles are stamped with Nike swoosh branding accents.

Finalizing the esthetics are the white midsoles, which are united to the Scream Green speckled Grind Rubber outer sole units that complete the look of the Halloween-themed offering.

Save the dates for the arrival of Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” shoes that are slated to drop next week, a few days before October 31 that will mark Halloween 2022 celebrations.

