Where to buy Nike LeBron 2 “USA” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The partnership between LeBron James and the Swoosh label is probably one of the most popular ones in the sneaker world, and the comeback of the classic Nike LeBron 2 “USA” colorway will further add to its strong reputation. The popular re-released LeBron 2 shoes will come in navy and white overlays with red accents all over.

The vintage “USA” rendition of the Nike LeBron 2 silhouette is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 7.30 PM EST. Fans will be able to purchase them from Nike’s SNKRS app as well as from a few other select retail locations for $210 a pair.

Nike LeBron 2 “USA” colorway is making a comeback with navy and white leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneaker LeBron 2 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The return of the Nike LeBron 2 is part of Nike Basketball's tradition of bringing classic LeBron trademark shoes to the mainstream market. For those who don't know, LeBron James first wore this original colorway, dubbed the "USA" edition, while playing for the USA Men's Basketball team in 2004.

Nike LeBron 2 was first released on November 6, 2004, in Black/Crimson color combination.

The Zoom Air from the original AZG was resurrected in LeBron's second signature, which was also the first to include the player's name in the title, with improved padding, styling, and strapping. Since its initial release, this silhouette has undergone numerous color changes, as well as numerous retrofits, such as the new navy and white colorway.

The description of the classic Nike LeBron 2 “USA” edition on the label’s website reads:

“Showcase your game in this 1:1 throwback and celebrate the King's 1st run with the red, white and blue. All-American colors honor the special moment in history—a young LeBron flashing his raw talent—while graphics on the collar and tongue keep the royal detailing you expect. Laser-etched graphics, ballistic fabric on the sides, and crisp leather round out the look that shined on the world stage.”

James first wore these shoes during his 2004 basketball game (Image via Twitter/@soleuniv)

The White/Midnight Navy-Varsity Crimson color scheme covers the entire Nike LeBron 2 shoe. The upper is made of navy ballistic mesh with white leather reinforcements. A laser-etched graffiti artwork can be found around the ankle collar of the shoe beneath the massive ankle strap.

A large, navy jeweled Swoosh is embroidered in red on the white closure velcro strap, which fastens into the leather heel panel with a metal eye stitched directly into the top. These pairs are finished with navy lace loops.

The "LBJ23" emblem on the lateral side heel counter is entirely navy blue, with the exception of a pop of crimson red on the crown logo. The navy Zoom Air unit is encased in Pebax, and the white sections of the outer sole units tie everything together by covering the midfoot and toe tops. Large red Nike Swooshes appear at the bottom of these blue and white outer sole units.

Don't miss out on the Nike LeBron 2 "USA" sneakers when they go on sale on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few select online and physical retailers around the world will sell them for $210 in men's sizes.

