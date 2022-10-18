5 best Basketball shoes of 2022

Basketball shoe selection has become much more than just a choice of comfort for NBA players. Basketball requires explosive movement while passing the lane, making quick stops, or moving through the defense. The shoes need to fulfill the game's requirement of action and reaction.

A perfect basketball shoe features the right mix of cushion, comfort, support, and traction. Each shoe can be chosen based on the playing positions and comfort of the players.

Most of the iconic basketball shoes come from the signature sneakers of the NBA players to boost the morale of the players. A few of these famous silhouettes come from NBA stars such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, LaMelo, Trae Young, and more. In this article, we will break down the five best basketball shoes released in 2022.

Top 5 basketball shoes released in 2022 by top brands including Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok

1) Nike LeBron XX Time Machine

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” says designer Jason Petrie. OFFICIAL LOOK: @KingJames ’ Nike LeBron XX will launch September 29th in the “Time Machine” colorway, with materials and tech drafting from several of his past shoes.“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” says designer Jason Petrie. OFFICIAL LOOK: @KingJames’ Nike LeBron XX will launch September 29th in the “Time Machine” colorway, with materials and tech drafting from several of his past shoes.“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” says designer Jason Petrie. https://t.co/cx2Lu7VmoR

The Nike LeBron XX (20) made its debut on September 29, 2022, for a retail price of $200. Needless to say, it has already become one of the most beloved shoe models. The silhouette is the first signature shoe by LeBron James to feature a low cut.

The silhouette has been designed by Jason Petrie and features multiple nods to King James' journey as a basketball player. The first colorway to debut under the Lebron XX line is "Time Machine," which comes clad in Barely Green / Medium Soft Pink / Multi Color palette.

2) Adidas Trae Young 2 Team Solar Green

Adidas Trae Young 2 Team Solar Green (Image via Adidas)

Adidas is teaming up with Atlanta Hawks pro basketball player, Trae Young, to launch a second silhouette, dubbed the Trae Young 2, in a Core Black / Team Solar Green color palette on November 1, 2022, at $140. The sneaker hasn't been publicly released yet but has been seen on court multiple times.

The silhouette has been given multiple qualities to make it one of the best basketball shoes to be released in 2022. The basketball shoe is laceless and form-fitting to keep your feet locked. The heel features BOOST technology, and the midsoles are inculcated with Lightstroke cushion to give explosive yet comfortable movement.

3) LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Rick and Morty

Under the LaMelo Ball x Puma partnership, the duo launched an MB.01 makeover in collaboration with the popular sitcom Rick and Morty. The mismatched silhouette was released on the official e-commerce site of Puma alongside a 6-piece apparel collection on February 19, 2022, at a retail price of $135.

The MB.01 has been by far the most successful collaborative venture by the dynamic duo. The sneakers arrive in a mismatched pattern, with the left clad in neon green and the right clad in bold red.

4) Reebok Question Mid Blue Toe

Reebok Question Mid Blue Toe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Reebok Question Mid Blue Toe colorway, which initially debuted in the 1996-97 NBA season, is a nod to Allen Iverson's rookie days. The latest silhouette comes with modern-day twists and was released on Reebok's site on August 18, 2022, for a retail price of $160.

The shoe comes clad in Ftwr White/Classic Cobalt/Clear colorway with upper constructed in white tumbled leather. Blue-colored toe boxes give the design a flair. The signature ghillie lacing system and "Q" moniker representing the Question silhouette finish the design.

5) New Balance Kawhi II Goosebumps

NBA player Kawhi Leonard collaborated with New Balance to release his second signature shoe in the Goosebumps colorway. This marks Leonard's second signature silhouette and represents the upcoming Halloween festival, which falls on October 31, 2022. The shoe's design was inspired by R.L. Stein's book series, Goosebumps.

Green, orange, and black hues and the slimy pattern add a Halloween aesthetic with the dripping "Goosebumps" lettering on the front. The spooky tonal graphics finish off the look. The Kawhi II Goosebumps was launched on April 20, 2022, at a retail price of $159.99.

2022 marked the launch of many silhouettes, including Zoom Freak 4, LeBron 20, BB 4000 II, D.O.N. Issue #4, KD 15, Zion 2, and many more. Each launch has been exciting for basketball fans and enthusiasts. Most of them pick out designs based on their favorite team, favorite player, etc.

A few players and fans also approve of their all-time favorites, such as Air Jordan 1 and Shaqnosis, among others.

