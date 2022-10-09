Where to buy Trae Young's next Adidas shoe? Release date, price, and more explored

Adidas is once again collaborating with the Atlanta Hawks point guard and pro basketball player Trae Young for his second silhouette.

The pro basketball player and his team are locked in for the 2022-23 NBA season. Just before the season begins, Young decided to collaborate with the label once again to launch Trae Young 2.0 silhouette in a Core Black makeover.

Following the successful first signature shoe, the second silhouette will take inspiration from the classic Adilette slides for a sequel to the signature sneakers. The Trae Young 2.0 Core Black/Team Solar Green sneakers are slated to be released on Adidas' official e-commerce site, the CONFIRMED app and select retailers on November 1, 2022.

Adidas x Trae Young collaboration's sneakers are inspired from classic Adi Originals

Young and the label are marking their second chapter with the new signature silhouette. This time around, the duo has brought back a few of Trae Young 1's key features with new technology and elements.

Upcoming Trae Young 2.0 'Core Black / Team Solar Green' sneakers under Adidas x Trae Young collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda)

In an official press release, Trae Young spoke about the latest silhouette and said that it was a dream of his to have his own signature basketball shoe. He added that the partnership looks at inspiring "future hoopers to dream big and stay true to themselves."

小言 @ko_go_to adidas Hoops has officially unveiled Trae Young’s second signature shoe, the Young 2, for the upcoming NBA season.＞＞



adidas Trae Young 2

Color: Core Black/Core Black-Team Solar Green

Style Code: H06473

Release Date: November 1, 2022

Price: $140 adidas Hoops has officially unveiled Trae Young’s second signature shoe, the Young 2, for the upcoming NBA season.＞＞adidas Trae Young 2Color: Core Black/Core Black-Team Solar GreenStyle Code: H06473Release Date: November 1, 2022Price: $140 https://t.co/zyiWU23dHq

The shoe is designed to be laceless with a BOOST in the hell and a Lightstrike midsole provides cushioning to the wearer's feet. Features such as the BOOST sole from signature shoe 1 are combined with an ultramodern system, which helps the wearer get a swift movement.

The silhouette blends multiple inspirations from the classic Adi Originals silhouettes with advanced performance technologies and innovations. The silhouette features a sock-like form fit due to its adaptive SCK360 knit upper.

Basket-Infos @Basket_Infos Voici les adidas Trae Young 2. Elles sortiront le 1er novembre. Voici les adidas Trae Young 2. Elles sortiront le 1er novembre. https://t.co/S4IB6iIVrW

The SCK360 knit upper combines both Lightstike-housed midsole technology and BOOST midsole to provide a bubbled construction. With its laceless forefoot and forefoot branding, the court-ready shoe is reminiscent of the Adilette Slides.

The Young's second signature model applied a future-forward style which borrows a sole-unit from Trae Young 1. Headlined by Core Black/Core Black/Team Solar Green colorway, the pair builds on a vibrant yet classic color palette. The silhouette is made in part with recycled material, which is generated from the production waste.

The Trae Young 2 Core Black sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $140 on the official e-commerce site of Adidas on November 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far