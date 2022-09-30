Where to buy Adidas Trae Young 2 shoes? Price and more details explored 

The German sportswear label is all set to debut an all-new Adidas Trae Young 2 silhouette, which is co-designed with Adidas’ long-standing partner Trae Young. The silhouette, which was teased quite recently, comes in a Black/White color scheme.

The upcoming Adidas Trae Young 2 shoes are rumored to hit the sneaker market on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Although the release date is not yet confirmed, these newly designed sneakers will be available through Adidas' online stores as well as a number of select retail outlets.

Readers will be able to buy them for $140 per pair. One is also advised to sign up on the shoe company’s official web page for quick updates on these arriving pairs.

Atlanta Hawks’ star teased Adidas Trae Young 2 shoes in black and white colorway

Take a closer look at the impending Adidas Trae Young 2 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@traeyoung)

For those who are unaware, the German activewear behemoth signed a long-term contract with the player in 2018. This large endorsement agreement was worth $1.8 million per year. Initially, the two collaborated on some of the shoe label's most iconic silhouettes, most notably the Forum shoes.

Trae Young debuted his first Adidas signature shoe on court in May 2021, which delighted his fans. Following that, the sneaker community has recorded various fresh colorways of Adidas Trae Young 1 sneaker design.

The point guard for the Atlanta Hawks recently turned 24. As part of his birthday celebrations, the player unveiled the first images of his newest signature shoe, the Adidas Trae Young 2, shocking the footwear industry. The news comes after months of leaked photos circulating on social media.

As the follow-up to its original signature shoe, the Adidas Trae Young 2 offers performance enhancements with a combination of Boost and Lightstrike padding. A new knit upper replaces the traditional mesh upper and helps to lock the foot down for speed without sacrificing comfort.

The sneaker debuted in a traditional Black/White colorway, but additional variations are expected to be released soon. Young previously stated that he intends to debut his second signature shoe in two different colours when the Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks in preseason games in Abu Dhabi on October 6 and 8, 2022.

The toe tops of these shoes are made of crisp white mesh in the first Black/White variant. Three black stripe designs are located right next to the toe area. Aside from these striped designs, the rest of the uppers are black.

The tongue flaps, eyelets, medial sides, and heel counters are all black. The lace loops are also in strong black tones, and the inner linings of these pairs are made of black textiles. The white sole units are accented with three black stripes underneath, rounding out these shoes.

Don't miss these upcoming Adidas Trae Young 2 shoes. These new designs are expected to hit the market in the coming weeks. These units will be available for purchase for $140 from Adidas and its partnering vendors' retail stores. More colorways of the signature shoe have surfaced online. Stay tuned for official confirmation from the shoe company.

