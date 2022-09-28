Where to buy New Balance TWO WXY v3 shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

New Balance, a Boston-based athletic gear manufacturer, has finally released the TWO WXY v3 silhouette, which is more innovative and technically advanced than its previous designs. This third improved variant of the popular basketball silhouette is available in a variety of colorways, with the "Cerebral" colorway being the first to hit the market in November of this year.

The New Balance TWO WXY v3 “Cerebral” colorway will hit the shelves on Friday, November 4, 2022. These hoop-inspired designs will be sold for $120 per pair. Interested shoppers can easily buy them from the online stores of New Balance and a few other retail partners after their launch.

New Balance TWO WXY v3 Cerebral colorway will come in blue and red accents

Take a closer look at the impending Cerebral sneakers (Image via NB)

Athletes from the biggest basketball clubs rarely share a space together outside of summer sessions and All-Star weekends. In recent years, NB's return to the basketball community has included Kawhi Leonard, among a growing list of other ambassadors.

This means that Dejounte Murray, Zach Lavine, Jamal Murray, Darius Bazely, and Aaron Nesmith will be endorsing their own iteration of the recently designed TWO WXY v3 silhouette on the court.

The "Cerebral" colorway will be one of two dark colorways, along with a Chicago-toned "Windy City" model created for back-to-back Dunk Contest champion Zack Levine. Jamal Murray's "Jamaican" colorway will be available in the coming weeks as well.

Despite the fact that the majority of the "Cerebral" iteration is made up of black elements, the use of red and blue accents alternately throughout adds interest. The red Cerebral motifs adorn the black tongue flaps, which sit next to similar toe tops. Black eyestays and speckled black and white lace loops finish off the tongue area.

The lace fasteners are flanked by tiny neon yellow "N" logos. In addition to the tiny neon logos, there are large-sized rainbow-hued iridescent film N-logos that run across the tongue from the medial to the lateral side.These iridescent sizeable logos are outlined with blue elements.

The black mesh inner linings are flawlessly executed. The back heel tabs of the shoe also have similar black pull tabs.

Midsoles with FuelCell cushioning and heels finished with original ABZORB soles for additional impact absorption round out these new basketball shoe designs. Furthermore, these shoes have a TPU shank in the midfoot for strength and agility as well as a dynamic court experience.

Trent Casper, GM of New Balance Basketball, commented on the design and evolution of the recently released TWO WXY v3 silhouette and said:

“The TWO WXY v3 is truly built with our athletes in mind and inspired by the continued evolution of who they are on and off the court,”

He further added:

“We’re thrilled to deliver best-in-class technology for a shoe that includes lightweight stability and bold design, that is grounded in how our players are wired differently.”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming release of the New Balance TWO WXY v3 "Cerebral" colorway on Friday, November 4, 2022. These basketball shoes will be delivered by NB and other partnering sellers for a fixed price of $120. Sign up for NB's official website to stay up to date on the release dates of other colorways.

