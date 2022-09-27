Where to buy Patta x New Balance 990v3 “Keep Your Family Close” collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Amsterdam-based, multifarious imprint Patta is making preparations for the launch of the New Balance 990v3 sneaker and clothing assortment under the theme of "Keep Your Family Close." This four-piece collection will be presented in full-family sizings, in keeping with its theme.

The upcoming Patta x New Balance 990v3 Made in USA “Keep Your Family Close” assortment is all set to arrive on September 30, 2022, at Patta’s e-commerce store. Subsequently, the worldwide release of the collection will take place on October 7, 2022, at New Balance’s online store.

The shoes in kids sizes are priced at $70, while those for adults are marked at $220. Interested shoppers can also check out this footwear edition with a few other partnering sellers.

Patta x New Balance 990v3 “Keep Your Family Close” range will offer sneaker and apparel pieces

Take a closer look at the impending New Balance 990v3 sneakers (Image via Patta)

Patta released one of the best New Balance collaborations last year on their joint New Balance 991, and the two are back at it this month once again with the well-liked 990v3. The Patta x New Balance 990v3 capitalizes on the concept of family, and is a shoe that is designed to appeal to both immediate as well as extended family members.

The power of community and multigenerational households served as the inspiration for New Balance and Patta's upcoming collection, which is dedicated to families as a whole, and therefore has pieces for everyone - from the youngest to the oldest.

Patta’s webpage describes the collaboration as follows:

“Patta and New Balance teamed up for the next phase of their collaboration, taking their relationship to a new level and collaborating for the first time on a 990v3 sneaker. The new phase of the collaboration shares the same recognizable feel as previous Patta x New Balance releases but this time around, the duo created a sneaker for all members of the family.”

This latest collection comprises of 990v3 shoes, crewneck sweater, t-shirt, and jogging pants. All these items are offered in multiple sizing options suitable for adults, kids, and infants. Prices for the same will vary across sizes.

Items offered under the collaborative “Keep Your Family Close” collection

Take a look at the items designed under the new collection (Image via Patta)

1) The Patta x New Balance Family Crewneck “Fluoro Green” Sweater has a boxy style and is made of 450gsm pressed cotton. A seamed twin needle stitching is noticeable along the seams of the sweater. The Fluoro Green colorway is borrowed from Patta x New Balance 990v3's toe top.

The left side of the chest of the pullover features a cobranded logo alongside a screen print that reads, "Keep Your Family Close." The sweater comes in various sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

2) The Patta x New Balance Family Jogging Pants are made of brushed cotton, and features overlocked twin needle threading along the sides. As is the case with the sweater, the Fluoro Green colorway of the pants is also borrowed from Patta x New Balance 990v3's toe caps.

On the left side of the leg of the jogging pants is a screen print that reads "Keep Your Family Close" by Patta and New Balance. Sizes ranging from XS to XXL will be dropped under the collection.

3) The Patta 990v3 seems to have a design influenced by trees as a nod to the brand's Surinamese heritage. Soft tan hues are used for the iconic suede/mesh upper composition, whereas a vivid shade of green is used for the prominent areas of the distinctive overlays.

Around the heel, a Patta lettering as well as a script P serve as modest co-branding. The speckled midsole offers a contemporary touch of class.

4) A one-color screen print is featured on the front and back of the Patta x New Balance Family T-Shirt, which is made of 180 gsm cotton. On the front, the left part of the chest is covered by a Patta letter logo. The Patta x New Balance "Keep Your Family Close" print is featured on the back in a high-quality silk digital print. The tee is finished with a Patta weaved tab right above the hem.

Patta x New Balance 990v3 Releasing Friday September 30th at 7 AM EST

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Patta x New Balance 990v3 Made in USA “Keep Your Family Close” collection, which is scheduled to first drop on September 30, at Patta’s online location, followed by a wider release on October 7.

In October, the collab’s assortment will be accessible from NB’s e-commerce website, alongside other partnering retail chains.

