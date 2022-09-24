Where to buy Joshua Vides x PUMA Hoops collection? Price, release date, and more details explored

Rudolf Dassler’s activewear juggernaut PUMA recently joined forces with California-based neoclassic artist Joshua Vides. Dubbed “Hoops,” the complete range is made using muted tones and dark hues, which is in line with the artist’s works and vision. The latest collection includes both apparel and shoes.

The Joshua Vides x PUMA Hoops collection was launched on September 22, and is currently available for purchase on the German label’s website. The complete range of sneakers and apparel is available in multiple sizing options. Sneakers are offered in sizes ranging from 4 to 18. The price for these offerings will vary from $35 to $130.

Joshua Vides x PUMA Hoops collection offers apparel and footwear range

Take a detailed look at the newly launched sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Joshua Vides has rapidly gained notoriety in the last five years. Vides has created waves in the sneaker industry with a long series of collaborations in addition to his pursuit of the art world. In response to the buzz surrounding personalized sneakers like his Air Force 1, he eventually expanded his influence to include partnerships with Converse, New Balance, and Suicoke. He now includes PUMA on the list with a basketball motif based line of clothing and shoes.

The collab’s description on the shoe label’s website reads,

“Meet Joshua Vides. This SoCal-based artist is redefining pop art style with work that incorporates hand-drawn lines and bold, immersive illustrations. For the debut of PUMA x JOSHUA VIDES, he put his signature spin on Hoops silhouettes, with dynamic lines and a black and white aesthetic.”

Given Vides' enormous success in attracting millions of viewers to his interpretation of the idea, color grading is at the vanguard of this cooperation. There are variants of PUMA Blaze of Glory, Trinomic Blaze Court, and Trinomic that have balanced amounts of black, white, and off-white accents. The tongue flaps of all three variants as well as some of the matching apparel feature the traffic cone emblem that has come to be associated with Vides.

The latest hoops-inspired footwear designs are made using the Trinomic cell structure for the outer sole units. These units facilitate cushioning and traction. The ProFoam+ used in the midsole for additional padding is incredibly light and high-rebound for immediate cushioning and energy return. The heel's Pebax foam provides improved ease plus agility.

Additionally, high-abrasion due to non-slip rubber tread also ensures traction and durability.

The Blaze of Glory sneakers also have a SOFTFOAM+ sockliner, which is intended to give soft bouncing due to the extra-thick heel.

Take a look at the items designed under the new Hoops collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Coming to the apparel range, the first set of clothing choices featured a black hooded sweatshirt along with similar black sweatpants with all-over white basketball patterning. To finish things off, a black crewneck plus white shirt each have an old-school style illustration of two basketball players playing on the court.

Mikey Williams, a high school basketball standout for the shoe label's Hoops segment, has been photographed wearing many styles from the capsule for the exclusive campaign.

The latest Joshua Vides x PUMA Hoops collection is available for purchase on the shoe label’s e-commerce store, in a price range of $35 to $130.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far