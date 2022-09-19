Where to buy JJJJound x PUMA Suede colorways? Release date and more details explored 

The Montreal-based popular design firm and collaborative powerhouse JJJJound is once again making the news for its latest tie-up with the activewear giant PUMA. For their brand-new launch, the two have created a suede footwear pack with two variants.

The impending JJJJound x PUMA Suede sneaker edition will introduce two colorways. The pack is slated to hit the sneaker market on September 24, 2022. Interested readers can get their hands on these limited edition pairs from chosen PUMA stores in China.

JJJJound x PUMA will introduce two pairs covered in suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending two colorways of the collab's sneaker pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Justin R. Saunders is the brains behind the widely acclaimed design studio JJJJound. Since its inception in 2006, Saunders’ design studio has evolved over the past 10 years into a collaborative fashion label that seeks to inspire through a variety of means. This includes the creation of durable, purposeful products, the concept and construction of significant physical settings, as well as the ongoing curation of its digital platform.

The studio started with the goal of examining recurring themes in classic design. JJJJound has actively collaborated with well-known brands throughout the years, including ASICS, New Balance, Reebok, and others. This helped in solidifying its reputation as a unique design company, notably in the sneaker business.

Another company entered the fray as JJJJound recently teamed up with the German athletic label to release an all-new sneaker pack.

With two Suede color options scheduled for release later this September, JJJJound's artistic sense has been tapped by the shoe label. On August 29, 2022, the official Instagram handle of the design studio released the first look at the two colorways that are arriving as part of its collaboration with PUMA.

The much-awaited duo has now formally unveiled both designs and opened JJJJound's debut pop-up event in China with its creative workshop at LABELHOOD BOX, which was originally announced to be an exclusive for China.

The first shade is called "Putty," and it's a soft beige shade with an off-white PUMA Formstrip overlay on each side, while the other gray makeup is dubbed "Limestone."

The uppers of both the sneakers boast full premium suede construction. Hints of gold accents that appear at different locations are used as embellishments.

The toe areas, tongue flaps, and lateral midfoot areas are all covered in single-toned suede panels. Here, the lateral side walls are highlighted with softer suede overlays.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies Drops September 24th China Exclusive JJJJOUND x PUMA First LookDrops September 24th China Exclusive JJJJOUND x PUMA First Look 👀 Drops September 24th China Exclusive https://t.co/eXmawjvhI8

The tongue areas are wrapped up in white lace loops added to both colorways. Aligned perforations are also noticeable on the sides to facilitate breathability. Right next to the eyelets, the signature PUMA logo appears in gold. Similarly, the back heels are adorned with a gold finish JJJound logo.

Moreover, the synthetic leather interior as well as a comfortable white sockliner featuring the JJJJound logo complete the upper section.

Both variants are rounded up with crisp white outer sole units. These sole units are embossed with PUMA lettering towards the heel counters.

Sneaker Freaker @snkrfrkrmag JJJJound's PUMA Suede collaboration will launch exclusively in China this week. Find out more here. bit.ly/3Bnr3gx JJJJound's PUMA Suede collaboration will launch exclusively in China this week. Find out more here. bit.ly/3Bnr3gx https://t.co/myw8FwXlGo

On September 24, two JJJJound x PUMA Suede versions will be available at a few retail stores in China. This appears to be the only chance to buy the product as of now. Buyers will have to stick around for the pricing details of these minimalist sneakers.

