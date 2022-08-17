Where to buy JJJJound x ASICS Gel Kayano 14 footwear edition? Price, release date, and more details explored 

JJJJound, a provocative hipster fashion label known for its simple yet stylish collaborations, joined forces with ASICS to infuse the Gel Kayano 14 with its cool vibe.

The upcoming JJJJound x ASICS Gel Kayano 14 footwear pack is scheduled to arrive on Friday, August 26 at 11 AM & 12 PM EST. With a fixed price of $180 per pair, the sneakers will be offered in two colorways via the e-commerce website of JJJJound.com as well as a few other retail vendors.

Interested buyers can also fetch both White and Black variants from Asics.com for £150 following the release date.

JJJJound x ASICS mark their first collab with two colorways of Gel Kayano 14

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via ASICS)

This venture is motivated by their shared ethos. The cornerstone of ASICS is that maintaining a fit body is the most significant way to lead a happy and active lifestyle. To carry out this vision's product innovation, ASICS established the Research Institute of Sports Science in Kobe in 1990.

Since then, researchers, athletes, and coaches have collaborated to give birth to numerous notable technological advancements in footwear and apparel.

It was clear that there was potential for collaboration because of a shared passion for development and innovation. With its strongly influenced 2000s design, the dynamic duo reimagined the classic running shape of Gel Kayano 14. Refined materials and components preserve the iconic design aspects of the genre.

The ultimate design is presented in two colorways and features debossed details, silver metallic overlays, and clean white mesh. Reflective accents and co-branded details are incorporated into the silhouette while adhering to the aesthetic of the retro sneakers.

As per ASICS's official website, the collab description is as follows:

“Reinterpreting the shoe's performance capabilities with updated materials and componentry, this version became the first iteration in the sneaker's lineage to be designed by someone other than Toshikazu Kayano. This torch's passing would also reignite the franchise's signature values while making advancements in its performance evolution.”

Working with brands like Reebok, New Balance, Padmore & Barnes, MAD et LEN, BAPE, and countless others in the past, Justin Saunders' JJJJound has a collaborative spirit.

Similar to his earlier collaborations, the White/White variant features a more understated look and is built with a base of white mesh and silver embellishments. The left heel of the shoe has the Kayano logo, and the right heel has JJJJound marking on it and the insole. Furthermore, the footwear design is tied up with a cream outer sole unit and a white midsole with a dedicated cream GEL cushioning throughout.

Next is the White/Black color option, which features white mesh as its base with silver accents all over, similar to the other variant in the lineup. The footwear also has black accents, with branding from JJJJound on the right heel and Kayano on the left, as well as black accents on the insole. Rounding out the pair is a black outer sole unit, banded together with a comprehensive cream GEL-cushioned midsole.

ASICS also highlighted its truly innovative GEL technology as,

“Mirroring the original midsole tooling with GEL technology cushioning, this shoe also improves the fit of the upper while retaining its layered leather and mesh construction from 2008.”

Save the date for the Gel Kayano 14 footwear edition, which drops on August 26. Cop them online from the e-commerce stores of both partners and other retailers for $180.

