Sneaker Politics x ASICS GEL-LYTE III: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Derek Curry's Sneaker Politics recently joined forces with the sneaker genius ASICS to offer a limited-edition GEL-LYTE III that honors the military service of the marketplace’s founder Derek Curry.

The Sneaker Politics x ASICS’ collaborative GEL-LYTE III kicks are scheduled to witness a global release on May 30. Priced at $150, these pairs will drop at e-commerce stores of ASICS and Derek Curry's brand, as well as via a few select retailers.

ASICS GEL-LYTE III x Sneaker Politics is a tribute to Derek Curry’s military service

Sneaker Politics x ASICS Gel Lyte III

Style Code: 1201A516-300

Release Date: May 30, 2022

Since its inception in 2006, Sneaker Politics has become a leading online destination for streetwear and contemporary fashion. Over the years, Derek has opened many stores around the South, including one in Texas.

Even more advancements seem to be on the way, though not through a new storefront this time, but through an engagement with ASICS’ GEL-LYTE III. The color palette of the upcoming pair's silhouette honors Curry's service in the military.

The top mimics military gear, as the canvas upper surface is similar to that of battlefield jackets and trousers.

These green color-blocked sneakers showcase suede and premium canvas uppers. The entirely green makeup is accentuated with tints of black, yellow, and creamy white. Stitched pieces across the toe further pay homage to Derek’s native land.

The black textile is employed to decorate the lateral sides, heels, and outer soles of the kicks. While yellow, on the other hand, is primarily used for ASICS and Politics' branding added to the heels and medial sides, respectively.

Additionally, there are the removable co-branded panels on the medial and lateral sides of the heel, cream tones on the lacing, and multi-color sole. Lastly, Sneaker Politics' recognizable "P" emblem is placed on the heel.

Other recent releases by ASICS

Not long ago, the shoe manufacturer introduced its fresh take on the classic ASICS-GEL Kayano 14 style. Dubbed “Mantle Green,” the GEL-cushioned kicks are currently available for purchase on the ASICS’ online store at a price tag of $140.

The pair, which debuted in a subtle "Mantle Green" and "Oyster Gray" hue, were a deviation from some of their previously vivid collaborations.

The pair features a mantle of green suede construction for the uppers, which is detailed with the hits of a darker gray mesh. Adorned with off-white midsoles, the 2000s running sneaker-inspired footwear exhibits a combination of performance-oriented mesh and suede.

The shoe's tried-and-true GEL shock absorption has been given a subtle yellow tint to finish off ASICS' offering. To finish off, the branding is etched upon distinct locations, including heel tabs, medial sides, and insoles.

