Where to buy ASICS x NAKED Copenhagen GEL 1130 shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Japanese multinational sportswear label ASICS has once again teamed up with Copenhagen-based leading women's shoe supplier NAKED Copenhagen. This time, the duo has revamped the former’s GEL 1130 silhouette with “White/Pure Silver” overlays.

ASICS x NAKED Copenhagen GEL-1130 will see a limited release on August 11, 2022, at 10.00 CEST, followed by the worldwide release, a day later. The collaborative sneakers will be available in physical and NAKED Copenhagen e-commerce stores worldwide.

Retailers like Feature will also release these exclusive footwear designs on a similar date for $150.

ASICS x NAKED Copenhagen GEL 1130 shoes will arrive in White/Pure Silver overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ASICS X NAKED partnership goes way back. Previously, ASICS and NAKED Copenhagen collaborated on GEL Kayano Trainer and GEL 1090 shoes. Following an incredible response to their previous releases, the two are now collaborating for the fourth time.

The Danish brand aims to create 'a sneaker with a message' for its fourth partnership with ASICS. As both colloborators were obsessed with sneaker history and legacies that could serve a bigger purpose, they intended to highlight this ideology in their upcoming collection. The result is an eco-friendly, vegan-friendly sneaker that resembles a conventional shoe in both appearance and comfort.

The footwear dispels the myth that products manufactured using ethical and environmentally friendly components are somehow inferior to those made with typical, animal-based materials.

The design inspiration for the new GEL 1130 shoes, as mentioned on NAKED Copenhagen’s web page reads:

“Inspired by their message of “living uplifted with ASICS” we set about crafting a shoe that could fit seamlessly into our everyday wardrobe while promoting the well-being of the world around us. Our work began at the ASICS archives and after some digging, we found an archival pair of the outrageously iconic GEL 1130 and we set to work.”

The upper part of the really revolutionary GEL 1130 is constructed entirely of recyclable materials. It is comprised of a permeable mesh background with faux-leather toppings in brushed silver and sage green synthetic materials. Even lacing loops are made from reused materials.

Naked Copenhagen @nakedcph .⁠

⁠

Entirely vegan and largely made from recycled materials.⁠

⁠

On August 11th, elevate your style with respect to Mother Nature.⁠

⁠

Find out more here



#ASICSxNAKEDCopenhagen #GEL1130 Presenting the ASICS x NAKED Copenhagen GEL-1130.⁠Entirely vegan and largely made from recycled materials.⁠On August 11th, elevate your style with respect to Mother Nature.⁠Find out more here bit.ly/3buyrxF Presenting the ASICS x NAKED Copenhagen GEL-1130™.⁠⁠Entirely vegan and largely made from recycled materials.⁠⁠On August 11th, elevate your style with respect to Mother Nature.⁠⁠Find out more here bit.ly/3buyrxF#ASICSxNAKEDCopenhagen #GEL1130 https://t.co/pZMLAvpc92

Water-based printing has been used to create co-branded sockliners that pay homage to the firm's individual places of origin – Copenhagen and Kobe. The ASICS GEL 1130 logo is added to the mesh tongue flaps as finishing touches.

The top is supported by a yellow GEL midsole that delivers all-day comfort and a touch of retro elegance, inspired by NAKED Copenhagen's archival exploration. The rubber outer sole unit seems to have a mix of deep black and slate gray. A TRUSSTIC torsion arch in sage green secures the mid-foot.

To match the rest, the co-branded shoe boxes are accomplished with water-based printing, constructed wholly from upcycled materials.

So mark your calendars for the arrival of ASICS x NAKED Copenhagen GEL 1130 sneaker release from August 11 onwards, followed by a global launch, a day later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal