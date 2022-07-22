Where to buy the P.E. Nation x Asics sneaker collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Australia-based active and streetwear brand, P.E. Nation, is collaborating with Japanese multinational corporation, Asics, for two sneaker styles. The debut collaborative effort of the dynamic duo will be offering two colorways of the iconic Gel 1130 silhouette.

The limited-edition collaborative shoes will be available exclusively on the official e-commerce site of P.E. Nation. The sneakers will be launched on July 26, 2022, and will be available for a limited-time until August 9, 2022.

More about the upcoming 2-piece P.E. Nation x Asics sneaker collection

Upcoming 2-piece P.E. Nation x Asics sneaker collection, cream and black colorway (Image via P.E. Nation)

P.E. Nation co-founders Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning have been expanding their presence in the lifestyle, fashion, and fitness spaces since March 2016.

The activewear label continues with their unique yet universal street-style and are upscaling their global presence with this collaboration. The P.E. Nation site introduces the collection:

"The P.E Nation x ASICS collaboration brings street-sport flavour to an iconic sneaker. A best of both worlds team-up: all-day footwear finessed over decades of design evolution, layered with P.E's retro-sport lens."

The sneaker collection will integrate P.E. Nation's bold and vibrant approach with the Japanese sportswear label's sneakers. The Australian label brings its retro-sport spin to the popular runner's shoe.

Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, P.E Nation co-founders, talked about the collaboration in a press release,

“For us, this collaboration fits back with the P.E Nation ethos: a technical activewear brand built for the streets. It highlights the synergy between Asics and P.E, too, in terms of aesthetic approach and sharp focus on sustainability.”

The capsule encapsulates the styles of both the powerhouses and features two colorways of the GEL -1130 silhouette. The first colorway offered in the collection is a cream and black colorway, which has been given a fluorescent pink, orange, and yellow flair by P.E. Nation.

This is the collection's bolder offering with a vibrant reimagining. The neutral cream, off-white and tan colors appear muted to allow the pop of fluorescence to take the lead.

The shoes also feature a decorative lacing system in neon green and orange shades. Textural components include a wide mesh of beige and sustainable PU Asics stripes on both the lateral and medial sides in cream color.

The branding occurs with the Japenese sportswear giant's moniker "A" logo in a stylized manner and the "P.E. NATION" lettering on the toe boxes. Smoke-cloud flashing and rivet rigging completes the look. The rivet rigging is a retro design detail, which is an updated nod to the hiking elements over the functional running shoes.

The second offering in cream and paper bag colorway (Image via P.E. Nation)

The second colorway offering comes clad in cream and paper bag colorways, with mostly similar details to the first colorway. The sneaker follows a minimalistic approach, as opposed to the first offering.

The sneakers infuse an off-white and black color palette. There are elements of GEL -1130 sneakers' wide mesh, layered smoke-cloud PU, an extended raw cut tongue, and a pull-tab at the back.

Both sneakers can be found on the official e-commerce site of P.E. Nation on July 26, 2022. This will be followed by a wider release on Asics' e-commerce site in August, with no confirmed release date. Both styles will be available for a retail price of $140.

