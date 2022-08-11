Where to buy New Balance 9060 Smokey Brown shoes? Price and more details explored 

The New Balance 9060 "Mindful Gray" colorway had such a fantastic welcome from the sneaker world earlier in 2022 that the Boston-based shoe company expertly created another "Smokey Brown" variation. The 9060 silhouettes, new to the brand's catalog, will now arrive in Brown and Black suede overlays.

The New Balance 9060 Smokey Brown footwear pieces will step into the shoe market on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10.00 am (US/Eastern). The price of $150 per pair is fixed for these chunky sneakers. For those willing to buy them, find them in NB's e-commerce stores.

New Balance 9060 Smokey Brown colorway appears in premium suede overlays

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past year, New Balance has introduced freshness through contemporary collaborations with artists like Bryant Giles and notable creative directors like Teddy Santis. The New Balance 9060, their latest innovative lifestyle model, is still finding its place among recent releases like the New Balance XC-72 and even the New Balance RC30.

However, we believe it won't take long until the New Balance 9060 becomes another staple in the sneaker market with the arrival of new colorways and a Mowalola collaboration.

New Balance SA @NewBalance_SA The ALL NEW 9060, This #NewBalance 9060 has a stark colourway made with smokey brown suede and black overlays. Coming soon. The ALL NEW 9060, This #NewBalance 9060 has a stark colourway made with smokey brown suede and black overlays. Coming soon.👟 https://t.co/An2RmQCFbi

The description of the New Balance 9060 Smokey Brown shoe on the brand's web page says,

“The 9060 is a new expression of the refined style and innovation-led design that have made the 99X series home to some of the most iconic models in New Balance history. The 9060 reinterprets familiar elements sourced from classic 99X models with a warped sensibility inspired by the proudly futuristic, visible tech aesthetic of the Y2K era.”

This Smokey Brown edition predominantly features dark brown and black tones for the uppers, while distinct hues of white are used for the detailings across the shoe. Here, the mesh underlays are embellished with alternate suede panels that are noticeable on the top.

To begin with, the meshed brown toe caps are topped with black and dark gray panels. The mudguards are executed perfectly with black suede elements. Next to the toes, the lace dubrae is adorned with N-logo. Following this, the tongue flaps are fashioned from mesh and leather and are embellished with "NB 9060" bejeweled branding tags.

Furthermore, the inner linings with black textiles feature the brand's name and NB logos on the footbed. On the rear side, the gray suede heel tabs are again etched with NB insignias.

For a sensation of visible motion, sway bars from the 990 are extended and used throughout the complete upper and curved lines and scaled-up dimensions on a molded pod midsole. Additional features of these shoes include a segmented midsole with double density ABZORB and SBS comfort and a luxurious scaled-up appearance.

MoreSneakers.com @more_sneakers

=> FR ONLY : In case you missed it, the New Balance 9060 'Dark Brown' dropped early via Size France=> bit.ly/3A9jPgs FR ONLY : In case you missed it, the New Balance 9060 'Dark Brown' dropped early via Size France=>bit.ly/3A9jPgs https://t.co/mMNf7tcqAZ

Tying up the footwear designs are the sole units. The midsoles sport different tones of white, including creamy and off-white, glued to the bold black outer sole units. These black exterior sole units are crafted with NB logos on the forefoot.

Don't forget to grab the next New Balance 9060 Smokey Brown shoes available on the NB's e-commerce stores from August 13 onwards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das