Where to buy YCMC x New Balance 990v3 shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

The Baltimore-based fashion retailer and long-standing collaborator of New Balance, YCMC, once again joined forces to give a fresh neutral-toned makeover to the widely admired 990v3 silhouette just in time for Fall 2022.

The upcoming YCMC x New Balance 990v3 is slated to hit the shelves on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 10am EDT. These limited edition pairs will be available on the retailer’s online store as well as in all Shoe City physical stores in Maryland, Washington, Virginia, and DC.

These footwear designs will be offered in both Men’s (7.5-13) as well as grade school (4-7) sizes. While the former will cost you $195, the latter will sell for $170 per pair.

YCMC x New Balance 990v3 shoe arrives with neutral-toned overlays

The collab shoes will be delivered with four different pair of laces (Image via YCMC)

In the past few years, the duo have collaborated on several occasions. Over the years, the renowned fashion retailer has revamped a number of NB silhouettes, including the 992, 99v4, and 99v5. The duo’s past releases were wholeheartedly welcomed by the world.

Undoubtedly, the iconic New Balance 990 model has remained a popular shoe for over 40 years. As a result of the silhouette's growing popularity and fan base, YCMC and New Balance have once again collaborated for an exclusive launch that honors the individuality and shared love of self-expression through sneakers.

The upcoming pair paid homage to the original gray colorway that truly ignited the sneaker world, but with a modern twist, while maintaining the 990's coveted status symbol air that hasn't changed since 1982.

This limited edition model has a premium upper made of Nimbus Cloud pig suede with Kool Gray mesh and Marblehead nubuck accents for improved airflow. The gray mesh toe caps are first outlined with matching suede panels that serve as mudguards. The Marblehead suede can also be found around the toes and throughout the uppers.

The tongue flaps are made with a perfect combination of suede and mesh. The tongues are embellished with the shoe brand's lettering and "USA" embossed beneath the neck. The "Optimal Control" tags are also found on the clean white laces that complete the tongue sections.

Moreover, the lateral sides of the collab sneakers are covered with Nimbus Cloud overlays. These toppings are adorned with staple N-logos that are done in gray.

What’s more, the rear meshed base is once again overlaid with the cloud white suedes that are embroidered with 990 model numbers on the lateral heels.

The synthetic leather sockliner appears to be another example of refined embellishment. Rounding out the shoes are the ENCAP cream midsoles, which are banded together with white and gray outer sole units.

These gray shoes also offer the wearer an option to switch different styles with four different pairs of lace loops that are delivered in the package.

Save the date for the YCMC x New Balance 990v3 shoes, which will be released on Thursday, August 25, at 10 am EDT. Offered in men’s and kid’s sizes, the prices will accordingly vary from $170 to $195. Interested buyers can fetch these pairs from the YCMC e-commerce store and other partnering sellers.

Edited by Babylona Bora