Where to buy Target Fall Designer collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Minnesota-based fashion retailer Target is preparing to unveil its Fall Designer Collection. For the launch, the retailer has partnered with three popular fashion labels, Kika Vargas, La Ligne, and Sergio Hudson.

The Target Fall Designer Collection is slated to arrive on October 9, 2022. The prices for this wide assortment will range from $8 to $70, with most items being around $40. This size-inclusive launch will offer limited edition styles in sizes XXS to 4X. Find them in Target's e-commerce stores.

Target partnered with three fashion designers for the latest Fall Designer Collection

Take a closer look at a few designs offered by Kika Vargas (Image via Target)

Through the years, Target has collaborated with some of the hottest names in fashion. A designer's dream, the presentation offers them the opportunity to interact with Target's extensive network of manufacturers and suppliers.

In the past, the renowned mass retailer has collaborated with some notable brands, including Missoni, Rodarte, and Marimekko. For its most recent fall line, Target worked on an assortment that will include capsules by Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne. Each capsule is functional and is designed as a piece of adaptive clothing.

On Tuesday, in Manhattan, the fashion retailer gave a glance into its three joint capsules. It was easy to spot each designer's vision. The glitz and color of Sergio Hudson noted for creating Michelle Obama's ceremonial attire, are also part of this launch. Moreover, the fashionable and preppy stripes of the La Ligne company, situated in New York, add style for the colder months.

Kika Vargas' striking motifs and voluminous silhouettes perfectly exploit the designer's Colombian roots. Customers can purchase each designer collection item for a reasonable price while still enjoying the unique style ethos.

Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, commented on the upcoming exclusive apparel lineup,

“One of the reasons guests love shopping at Target is because of our focus on style—and our ability to deliver that style at incredibly affordable prices,”

He continued,

“Our newest collaboration is a celebration of style, and we know our guests will love this collection of trend-forward pieces that reflect each designer’s distinct, diverse perspective on fashion.”

The collection's most striking garments are strewn with vibrant hand-drawn patterns, reflecting Kika Vargas' design approach. The new designs also include accessories like a purse that looks like a winter puffer jacket.

Target @Target @kikavargas_ Are you Fall ready? The limited-time Fall Designer Collection with @sergiotheexpert @LaLigneNYC drops October 9 online and in select stores. Learn More tgt.biz/v4x0r1 Are you Fall ready? The limited-time Fall Designer Collection with @sergiotheexpert @kikavargas_ @LaLigneNYC drops October 9 online and in select stores. Learn More tgt.biz/v4x0r1 https://t.co/U3CPfNECfp

However, the designer also thinks her outfits are ideal for formal occasions or even quick jogs to get coffee. Styles offered by Kika include skirts, tops, functional pocket shirts, dresses, pouch bags, purses, and more. These items are crafted using flowery patterns, bright satiny fabrics, and brilliant colors.

The Ligne line features some stunning oversized apparel pieces. This range will offer gender-fluid designs. It includes trench coats, pullovers, straight-fit trousers, beanies, shirts, and more, which are perfect for the upcoming winter season. Muted tones of navy, beige, red, white, and more are employed to achieve these designs.

After taking first place in Bravo's "Styled to Rock" competition, Sergio Hudson established his enterprise in 2014. His clothing line for Target includes dresses, co-ords sets, and coats that have a contemporary spin on traditional craftsmanship.

Don't forget to grab this fantastic apparel and accessories range put together by Target. Scheduled for October 9, this collection will be accessible via the retailer's online locations, with prices as low as $8 and going up to $70.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far