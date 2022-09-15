5 best Harry Styles outfits of 2022 

Harry Styles is adept at carrying clothes. Styles has truly lived up to his moniker for years at a time. Whether it was in 2014 where he wore nothing but Saint Laurent (narrow trousers, Chelsea boots, bandanas, and fitted wool coats) or his looks at the most recent Toronto International Film Festival.

He is known for his style because the singer understands what fashion is all about - basing his outfit on essentials and then having fun with the final touches. His outfits always impress, from velvet double-breasted coats to pastel-colored flares and ruffled tops.

Here are some of the top 2022 outfit choices loved by his fans in previous weeks and months.

Two-toned suits to a multicolored sequin jumpsuit, Harry Styles' 5 best fashion moments of 2022

1) My Policeman premiere look at TIFF

Styles at the red carpet of Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Gucci)

For his most recent red carpet outing, Harry Styles wore a familiar brand. While attending the Toronto International Film Festival's opening night of his new drama film, My Policeman, the Grammy Award-winning singer rocked Gucci.

Styles has worked with Gucci on collections and often dons clothing from the label. This time was no different as he attended the premiere in a double-breasted emerald green blazer with a pair of lime green pants. His blazer was adorned with an eye-catching large floral pin made with green satin.

Styles completed the look with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 top handle purse.

Variety @Variety tinyurl.com/2p8ptzdn Harry Styles and Emma Corrin pose on the red carpet at the TIFF premiere of #MyPoliceman Harry Styles and Emma Corrin pose on the red carpet at the TIFF premiere of #MyPoliceman. tinyurl.com/2p8ptzdn https://t.co/YAqB0nqtbe

His co-stars Emma Corrin and David Dawson joined him on the red carpet. Harry Lambert dressed both Corrin and Styles.

2) At the Venice Film Festival

Harry flaunted two heartthrobbing looks during the Venice Film Festival. The former One Direction vocalist made his first appearance on the show wearing a navy suit and a sky blue shirt with oversized collars.

Styles accessorized his two-toned look with a bunch of stylish rings and a pair of formal white leather shoes. He matched the pastel blue hue of his nails to the rest of his attire.

3) Another chic outfit from the Venice Film Festival

Styles at the Venice Film Festival (Image via Instagram/@louist.fearless)

In another look, the singer arrived at the Venice Film Festival, rocking a striped beige jacket from his HA HA HA joint Gucci collection. He paired his soft-toned blazer with a blue scarf, white tee, and flared black pants.

Harry finished off his ensemble with brown leather shoes and a pair of square-framed brown sunglasses as he joined Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Olivia Wilde on the red carpet.

4) Opening day of the Coachella 2022

Harry's outfit for the Opening day of Coachella 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Harry Styles energized the Coachella stage in 2022. On the opening day of the festival, on April 14, the artist gave a performance at the Indio, California-based music festival. Sporting a remarkable outfit, Styles sang songs from his record-breaking Fine Line album.

The singer wore a custom multicolored sequined Gucci jumpsuit that had a flared and flowy bottom. The jumpsuit, with its plunging neckline, glittered and dazzled as the stage lights bounced off of it.

Modeled after a womenswear outfit from the brand's Love Parade collection, the sleeveless jumpsuit helped Styles show off the tattoos on his arms and torso.

The Night Changes singer paired the outfit with slick black boots, that had glossy leather uppers, that helped him easily move around the stage.

The singer also added a black coat with thick fur to his multicolored attire to tie the whole look together.

5) Launch night of Madison Square Garden concerts

Harry Styles in Gucci tracksuit at the launch night of MSG residency concerts (Image via Page Six)

Harry Styles launched his 15-night Madison Square Garden residency concert on August 20, 2022. For the opening day, he donned a blue and white striped Gucci tracksuit.

His outfit was embellished with shimmery rounded mirrors and studs around the collar, sleeves and chest of the jacket. They were also placed along the vertical lengths of his pants.

The musician combined his dual-toned attire with a pair of contrasting red Adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes.

These were just a few of the many fan favorite Harry Styles looks of 2022. A trendsetter, Styles only upgrades his fashion level each year with his outfits and the flair with which he carries them.

Edited by Madhur Dave