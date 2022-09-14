Where to buy the latest Gucci x Adidas Gazelle colorways? Price, release date, and more explored

The Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneaker collection has been making waves in the fashion industry. For the latest Fall 2022 Gucci Exquisite collection, the luxury fashion label introduced new makeovers of the iconic silhouette. Following up on the June 2022 release, the dynamic duo has planned a second drop for the Fall season in September.

The Fall 2022 Exquisite collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Gucci on September 12, 2022, which also included the launch of 5 new colorways of the Gazelle Low sneakers and a Wedge sneaker sandal. The collection also delivered a smattering of beautiful ready-to-wear options. The collection is priced within the range of $850-$920.

More about the newly released Fall 2022 Exquisite Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers

Newly released Fall 2022 Exquisite Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Gucci dropped its initial collaboration with Adidas, the collection was clad in bright and bold colors, now as the trend continues into the latter half of the year, the dynamic duo has revisited their footwear offerings with five new Gucci x Adidas Gazelle colorways as a part of the Autumn Winter capsule. The collection will also include a single Wedge Gazelle sneaker.

Alessandro Michele's Gucci Exquisite collection features looks that lean towards the regal Renaissance. The new footwear offerings kick off with the White / Oatmeal colorway. The white leather forms the base hue of the upper, whereas the oatmeal hue covers the overlays of the sneakers.

The creamy-beige oatmeal hue adds to the luxurious feel of the sneakers and is accentuated over the toe boxes, eyestays, and the vamp. The iconic Adidas' three stripes are clad in Gucci house colors - green and red.

kiksnass @kiksnass Gucci's New adidas Gazelle Colorways Offer Pairs for the Bold or Subtle Sneakerhead bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Gucci's New adidas Gazelle Colorways Offer Pairs for the Bold or Subtle Sneakerhead bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/K8nvOCzbJs

The second offering is the Black / Oatmeal colorway. Following the previous pattern, the upper base is clad in black leather, accentuating the oatmeal overlays over the vamp, toe boxes, and eyestays.

The third offering is the Brown / Black Square G colorway. The Square G colorway is constructed out of suede and leather materials. The pair was first seen in the February teaser images of the collection. The entire upper is monogrammed with the Gucci Square G logo, which oozes the 80s aesthetic.

The pair's three stripes are clad in black leather, whereas the base is clad in brown suede. The gum sole finishes off the look.

The fourth offering is the Women's Pink Velvet colorway. The base of the sneakers is clad in a pink velvet hue accentuating the pink suede overlays upon the toe boxes, camp, and eyelets. The golden three stripes and branding tie up the look.

The next offering is the Metallic Gold / Black colorway. The base of the sneakers is clad in metallic gold leather, whereas the black leather overlays are affixed over the three stripes logo, heel tabs, and tongues. The look is tied up with the maroon-red laces.

All five low-top sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $850. The sixth offering of the latest collection is the wedge Gazelle sneakers. The wedge gazelle is also clad in a Metallic Gold / Black colorway and follows a similar pattern as the sneakers mentioned above. The Wedge Gazelle sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $920.

One can avail the newly released Gucci x Adidas Gazelle collection on the official e-commerce site of Gucci.

Edited by Sayati Das