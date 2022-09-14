5 facts about Harry Styles

Harry Styles has consistently been all over the internet for a while now. His most recent hit album, Harry's Home, featured some brilliant chartbusters, such as As it Was, that were both critically and commercially successful.

So did his recent tour gestures, where he once helped a fan in coming out, and lent a microphone to another fan who wanted to propose to his girlfriend.

His recent appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he teamed up with Gucci for an all-green ensemble, sparked a lot of interest among fans. Harry was in attendance at the premiere of his film, My Policeman, which will be released in the United States in October 2022.

He will also appear in another film, Don't Worry Darling, which will be released on Friday, September 23, 2022. With two of his releases round the corner, let's look at some facts about him.

Five Interesting things to know about Harry Styles

1) He has tattoos matching Ed Sheeran's

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran (Image via Irish Mirror)

Harry Styles fans will be aware that he has known Ed Sheeran for quite some time. Outside of work, they share a special friendship and have spoken about each other several times.

In 2013, Ed Sheeran told MTV that he has a tattoo that matches Styles'. The two of them apparently went together and got what they call a 'bro tat'. It is a tattoo of Pingu the Penguin, a British TV cartoon character. Styles has over 60 tattoos and, according to Ed Sheeran, it wasn't difficult to persuade him to get one.

2) He has written songs for other artists

Harry Styles is well-known for his songwriting abilities in addition to his abilities as a singer and performer. He writes his songs, and his lyrics have helped him gain a large following. Styles' songs aren't the only ones for which he's written lyrics. He has also written lyrics for other artists' songs, which he has received little recognition for.

Harry Styles is well-known for his songwriting abilities in addition to his abilities as a singer and performer. He writes his songs, and his lyrics have helped him gain a large following. Styles' songs aren't the only ones for which he's written lyrics. He has also written lyrics for other artists' songs, which he has received little recognition for.

Styles wrote a couple of songs for Ariana Grande. He co-wrote the song "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart," which Grande claimed moved her to tears the first time she heard it. The song is from her well-known album, My Everything.

Styles further wrote the lyrics for Someday with Meghan Trainor. Someday is a romantic song from Michael Bublé's 2016 album.

3) He guest hosted SNL in 2019

SNL has featured several great artists, comedians or others, in the past. Harry Styles appeared as a musical guest and host on Saturday Night Live in 2019. Styles' appearance on SNL was not his first as he previously appeared as a member of One-Direction, the boy band that catapulted him to fame, followed by a solo appearance.

Fans were familiar with Styles' comic timing from previous SNL appearances. He didn't disappoint and was a good host, as expected. The episode went viral and was watched by his fans all over the world. For weeks after the show, the fashion statements he made were all over social media.

4) He auditioned for The X Factor with Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely

Before shooting to fame as part of One Direction, Harry Styles was popular as a contestant on the British competition show The X Factor. An unseen footage of Harry Styles auditioning with a newer version of Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely was recently released. Despite the fact that he was redoing a classic, Styles' rendition was well received.

The released clips also included a 16-year-old Styles explaining his motivation for being on the show and stating that his mother thinks he is a good singer. The video was released to mark the 12th anniversary of One Direction. Along with the footage, some details about the band's formation were made public.

5) He was the first man to appear on the cover of Vogue on his own

In 2020, Harry Styles became the first man to grace the cover of Vogue alone. He appeared on the cover, dressed in a gown, standing tall. While his cover received a lot of love from people all over the world, conservatives slammed it, accusing him of feminizing men.

Fans and artists rallied in support of Harry Styles and his fashion choices. Even now, his fashion choices are among the most discussed topics in pop culture. Given how revered his sense of style is, it's no surprise that he was the one to make history by appearing on Vogue solo.

Harry Styles has two films, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman releasing on Friday, September 23, 2022 and Friday, October 21, 2022.

