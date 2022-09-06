7 stars leaving Saturday Night Live (SNL)

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an American late-night live sketch comedy and variety TV show that has been on air on NBC since October 1975. Broadcasted from Studio 8H, the show's comedy sketches revolve around contemporary culture and politics. The show features a large set of cast members, with each episode being hosted by a celebrity guest who delivers the opening monologue and performs in sketches.

The multiple award-winning show concluded its 47th season in May 2022. In the upcoming Season 48, seven cast members will not return. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari have decided to step away from the show after the Season 47 finale.

Seven cast members who are leaving Saturday Night Live

1) Kate McKinnon

In 2012, Kate McKinnon joined Saturday Night Live's Season 37. She is the longest-tenured female cast member in the history of SNL. The breakout star is well-known for her pitch-perfect impressions of public figures like Hillary Clinton, Kellyanne Conway, Ellen DeGeneres, and Justin Bieber.

She has also played some unforgettable original characters like Dr. Wenowdis, Olya Povlatsky, and Colleen Rafferty. She went on to earn multiple accolades for her contributions to the show, including two Primetime Emmy Awards.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July, McKinnon stated the reason behind her leaving the show:

“I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard. All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

Next up, Kate McKinnon has a supporting role alongside Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie. She is also set to play the role of Grunhilda in the upcoming children's movie The Lunch Witch.

2) Aidy Bryant

Aidy Bryant also became a part of the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2012, a few episodes after Kate McKinnon. She is well-known for her impressions of public figures like Senator Ted Cruz and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She earned three Emmy nominations for her time on the show.

While talking to Vogue, Bryant revealed:

“If it weren't for COVID, I probably would have left a few years earlier. But it was such a huge change. When COVID hit, it was so jarring that we were all like, ‘I'm definitely going to come back next year.’”

Cheeky, a series co-created by Aidy Bryant based on Ariella Elovic's book called Cheeky: A Head-To-Toe Memoir, is currently in development at Peacock.

3) Kyle Mooney

Kyle Mooney is another longtime cast member of Saturday Night Live who joined the show in 2013. He is best known for playing several oddball characters, including the foul-mouthed Baby Yoda. It is not yet clear what lies ahead for Kyle Mooney.

4) Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson joined Saturday Night Live in 2014. He is best known for playing Chad in multiple sketches. He also created catchy rap songs for the show, like Staten Island and Three Sad Virgins.

In his final appearance on the show, the actor thanked co-creator Lorne Michaels:

“Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me, even when everyone else was. And for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that, like, I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Pete Davidson is set to star in The Purge director James DeMonaco's horror film The Home and the rom-com Meet Cute, opposite Kaley Cuoco. He will also star in David Michôd's Wizards!, alongside Naomi Scott and Orlando Bloom. He is also set to star and executive produce the Peacock comedy series Bupkis, a fictionalized version of his life with Edie Falco as his mother.

5) Alex Moffat

In 2016, Alex Moffat joined Saturday Night Live's Season 42. He is best known for impersonating public figures like Mark Zuckerberg, President Joe Biden, and former President Donald Trump's son Eric.

Alex Moffat is set to star in several upcoming films, including Susie Searches, Christmas With the Campbells, and the animated film Jodie. He also stars in a recurring role in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey.

6) Melissa Villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor also joined Saturday Night Live in 2016. She was the second Latina cast member in the history of SNL after Noël Wells. She is best known for impersonating public figures like Gwen Stefani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Mulaney, and Owen Wilson.

Referring to her plans, she took to Twitter to respond:

“People ask me ‘whats next whats next?!’ I'm like ‘chill man I’m gonna be proud for a while, travel, enjoy life, do more volunteer work, spend time with my family, from there art blooms.’”

7) Aristotle Athari

Aristotle Athari had the shortest tenure on Saturday Night Live, among others on this list. He joined the show last year for Season 47. His breakout appearances include the mumbly improvisational singer Angelo and the comedian robot Laughingtosh 3000.

Aristotle Athari is set to star in Michael Lukk Litwak's Molli & Max in the Future, opposite Zosia Mamet.

Producer Lindsay Shookus has also announced her departure after producing 20 seasons of Saturday Night Live. NBC is yet to announce new cast members and a premiere date for Season 48 of the show.

Edited by Sayati Das