When did Kyle Mooney join SNL? Fans left upset as actor's farewell sketch is reportedly cut for time 

American actor and comedian Kyle Mooney is among the long list of talented people who left Saturday Night Live at the end of the season on May 21.
As per Deadline, the 37-year-old star is among Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson to bid farewell to their long stints at the comedy show.
It comes after creator Lorne Michaels stated that this year will be a "year of change" for the program.
Kyle Mooney, who joined the show in 2013, was present on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons before his exit. While all the other stars get to say their goodbyes at the end of their sketches, Mooney's act was reportedly cut due to time constraints.
After the last episode of Season 47 ended, Twitterati expressed their concern stating that they were not happy with how Kyle Mooney's sketch was cut due to time constraints.
Many fans expressed their disappointment with the show, with some suggesting that SNL will post his video on YouTube. Others stated that Mooney's sketches have been cut short throughout his appearances in the eight seasons that he was part of the show.
Saturday Night Live has seen the biggest exodus of all time
Beck Bennett, along with Lauren Holt, was the only notable departure in summer 2021. However, this season saw four powerhouses of the show making an exit.
Pete Davidson has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2014, when he was one of the show's youngest ever. In recent years, he has emerged as one of the show's breakthrough stars, co-creating and acting in The King of Staten Island and co-creating and starring in Bupkis, which just got a straight-to-series order at Peacock.
Davidson's farewell SNL comedy before the finale was a pre-recorded musical piece called Short-A** Movie, which he performed with rapper Gunna, actor Simon Rex, and Chris Redd.
Kate McKinnon joined the show in 2012 and was upgraded to repertory player in season 39 in 2013, becoming one of the program's other primary breakout stars. He also won two Emmys for her efforts.
McKinnon recently took a break from the show to shoot Tiger King's Joe vs. Carole for Peacock, in which she portrayed Carole Baskin.
Aidy Bryant first appeared on the show in 2012 and was promoted in her second season. She has portrayed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ted Cruz, among others.
Brief information about Kyle Mooney
Kyle Mooney is a comedian best known for his sketch videos with the comedy group Good Neighbor, as well as his man-on-the-street interviews for Jimmy Kimmel Live and Sports Show with Norm MacDonald.
Mooney has appeared in several television episodes, including Parks and Recreation, Nick Swardson's Pretend Time, and HBO's Hello Ladies. He was also a regular on Saturday Night Live.
Kyle Mooney was born to parents Brian Mooney and Linda Kozub in San Diego, California. In 2003, he graduated from Scripps Ranch High School, where he received the Best Actor's Award for his performance as Prospero in Shakespeare's The Tempest.
Mooney studied film at the University of Southern California. With the undergraduate ensemble Commedus Interruptus, he performed improv and sketch comedy.
Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Nick Rutherford joined Commedus as new members in 2003.
During a Reddit Q&A, comedian Louis C.K. stated he didn't know many "up and comers," but urged fans to "look on YouTube for Good Neighbor" because the "guy in it named Kyle makes me laugh."
Mooney has also written for television shows such as Comedy Central's Nathan for You and MTV's animated comedy series DJ & the Fro. He has also appeared on Wilfred and Best Friends Forever.