What did Louis CK do? Misconduct allegations explained as Grammy win sparks backlash against cancel culture online 

Disgraced comedian Louis CK bagged a Grammy Award on April 3 despite admitting to s*xual misconduct and suffering five years in the professional comedy industry.

The 54-year-old's album, Sincerely Louis C.K., defeated nominees including Lavell Crawford, Kevin Hart, Lewis Black, Nate Bargatze, and Chelsea Handler in the category of Best Comedy Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The comedian was not in attendance, so host LeVar Burton accepted the award on his behalf.

Released in 2020, CK's return album was his first since 2017 after being accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of many female coworkers in November 2017.

Twitter reacts to Louis CK's Grammy win

Almost immediately after the Recording Academy's announcement about CK's win, Twitterati lashed out on the social media handle, many even stating that the comedian's winning album made light of the very misconduct that wrecked his career a few years ago.

Others pointed out how, despite everyone acknowledging it, cancel culture has ceased to exist when it comes to men with a s*xual misconduct past.

Brianna Wu @BriannaWu Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don’t want to hear any more whining about cancel culture.



Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public - and there will still be no real consequences. Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don’t want to hear any more whining about cancel culture. Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public - and there will still be no real consequences.

carina adly mackenzie @cadlymack Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture. Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture.

CastIronEliza 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦🍳🇺🇸 @iron_eliza Cipher of the Golden Spatula @snarkylicious … it's just interesting who they choose to cancel and who gets to return. twitter.com/_celia_bedelia… … it's just interesting who they choose to cancel and who gets to return. twitter.com/_celia_bedelia… I say this as a former fan but I am really, REALLY not okay with whoever decided to UN-cancel Louis CK. No. Not ever. Did he serve time? Did he go back in time to fix the careers of women he blacklisted from the industry for attempting to speak out about his sexual abuse? NO. twitter.com/snarkylicious/… I say this as a former fan but I am really, REALLY not okay with whoever decided to UN-cancel Louis CK. No. Not ever. Did he serve time? Did he go back in time to fix the careers of women he blacklisted from the industry for attempting to speak out about his sexual abuse? NO. twitter.com/snarkylicious/…

Janine Granda 🇨🇺 @iamjaninegranda



variety.com/2021/music/new… Hearing about Louis CK winning a Grammy tonight, I’m reminded about how Issa Rae said the music industry is the worst and I’m starting to see her point. #GRAMMYs Hearing about Louis CK winning a Grammy tonight, I’m reminded about how Issa Rae said the music industry is the worst and I’m starting to see her point. #GRAMMYs variety.com/2021/music/new… https://t.co/3ikHLK1y7A

AdequateEmily @AdequateEmily Stereogum @stereogum Louis C.K.'s 'Sincerely Louis C.K.' won Best Comedy Album at the #Grammys . When asked about the comedian's nomination last year, Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said "we won't look back at people's history" bit.ly/38ubE3j Louis C.K.'s 'Sincerely Louis C.K.' won Best Comedy Album at the #Grammys. When asked about the comedian's nomination last year, Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said "we won't look back at people's history" bit.ly/38ubE3j https://t.co/7H0cAb2ZBU Louis CK complaining about being “cancelled” is so hilariously hollow when he gets rewarded for being a monster after ADMITTING he did those things. I’d ask if the Grammys could sink lower but we all know they have and will continue to. twitter.com/stereogum/stat… Louis CK complaining about being “cancelled” is so hilariously hollow when he gets rewarded for being a monster after ADMITTING he did those things. I’d ask if the Grammys could sink lower but we all know they have and will continue to. twitter.com/stereogum/stat…

Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 @Esqueer_ Louis CK won a Grammy for best comedy album and the grammy for best rap song went to Kanye West "Jail" which featured Marilyn Manson.



There is no such thing as cancel culture when men abuse women. If Weinstein wasn't in jail, he'd probably already be producing movies again. Louis CK won a Grammy for best comedy album and the grammy for best rap song went to Kanye West "Jail" which featured Marilyn Manson.There is no such thing as cancel culture when men abuse women. If Weinstein wasn't in jail, he'd probably already be producing movies again.

Many also compared the situation to that of Will Smith. The Pursuit of Happyness actor is facing harder consequences for smacking Chris Rock publicly than CK, who has had a past with s*xual misbehavior.

Kristin Raworth🇺🇦 @KristinRaworth Will Smith has now faced more consequences from a slap than Louis CK has for sexually harassing multiple women and trying to ruin their careers. Will Smith has now faced more consequences from a slap than Louis CK has for sexually harassing multiple women and trying to ruin their careers.

Fiona 🌐 @DrDintheHouse Will Smith had to resign from the Academy for slapping someone, but Harvey Weinstein, Mel Gibson and John Wayne didn’t for their crimes/indiscretions. And now Louis CK has won a Grammy? Make that make sense. 🤬 Will Smith had to resign from the Academy for slapping someone, but Harvey Weinstein, Mel Gibson and John Wayne didn’t for their crimes/indiscretions. And now Louis CK has won a Grammy? Make that make sense. 🤬

monica @monicanen You're telling me Will Smith deserves to resign from the Academy... but Louis CK can still get nominated and WIN a Grammy You're telling me Will Smith deserves to resign from the Academy... but Louis CK can still get nominated and WIN a Grammy

Raz 🍀 @littleluckyshop Ppl wanna “cancel” will smith but Louis CK WAS “cancelled” and still won a Grammy so Ppl wanna “cancel” will smith but Louis CK WAS “cancelled” and still won a Grammy so

Persis is writing (she/they) @persistara TW rehabilitating of #metoo perpetrators: While the world spent 9 days discussing Will Smith can we please focus a wee bit of energy on the fact that louis CK was nominated for and won a grammy today? ok thank you. TW rehabilitating of #metoo perpetrators: While the world spent 9 days discussing Will Smith can we please focus a wee bit of energy on the fact that louis CK was nominated for and won a grammy today? ok thank you.

Dr. Mia Brett @QueenMab87 Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men

Kevin D. Grüssing (pronounced Grew-Sing) @KevDGrussing It's hilarious:

Same week White People are demanding Will Smith's career be killed, there's supercreep Louis CK over there getting a Grammy. It's hilarious: Same week White People are demanding Will Smith's career be killed, there's supercreep Louis CK over there getting a Grammy.

Louis CK's s*xual misconduct explained

In 2017, during the early days of the #MeToo movement, five women told the New York Times about their horrific encounters, stating that CK masturbated in their presence and engaged in other s*xually improper behavior. NPR previously reported that the comic originally rejected the charges, but then accepted his conduct.

In a statement, he confessed:

"At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my d*ck without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*ck isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

The repercussions of his admission were virtually immediate. In addition to being canceled by the public, HBO, Netflix, and FX severed relations with the previously acclaimed comic, pulling both past and forthcoming shows.

He returned on stage at a New York City comedy club less than a year later. Louis CK, on the other hand, has mostly kept out of the spotlight until his most recent record. The former Louie star is now back on the road. According to his official website, he will visit numerous European nations in May and June, with some of the tour's dates already sold out.

Edited by R. Elahi