What did Louis CK do? Misconduct allegations explained as Grammy win sparks backlash against cancel culture online 

Disgraced comedian Louis CK bagged a Grammy Award on April 3 despite admitting to s*xual misconduct and suffering five years in the professional comedy industry.
The 54-year-old's album, Sincerely Louis C.K., defeated nominees including Lavell Crawford, Kevin Hart, Lewis Black, Nate Bargatze, and Chelsea Handler in the category of Best Comedy Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
The comedian was not in attendance, so host LeVar Burton accepted the award on his behalf.
Released in 2020, CK's return album was his first since 2017 after being accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of many female coworkers in November 2017.
Twitter reacts to Louis CK's Grammy win
Almost immediately after the Recording Academy's announcement about CK's win, Twitterati lashed out on the social media handle, many even stating that the comedian's winning album made light of the very misconduct that wrecked his career a few years ago.
Others pointed out how, despite everyone acknowledging it, cancel culture has ceased to exist when it comes to men with a s*xual misconduct past.
Many also compared the situation to that of Will Smith. The Pursuit of Happyness actor is facing harder consequences for smacking Chris Rock publicly than CK, who has had a past with s*xual misbehavior.
Louis CK's s*xual misconduct explained
In 2017, during the early days of the #MeToo movement, five women told the New York Times about their horrific encounters, stating that CK masturbated in their presence and engaged in other s*xually improper behavior. NPR previously reported that the comic originally rejected the charges, but then accepted his conduct.
In a statement, he confessed:
"At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my d*ck without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*ck isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."
The repercussions of his admission were virtually immediate. In addition to being canceled by the public, HBO, Netflix, and FX severed relations with the previously acclaimed comic, pulling both past and forthcoming shows.
He returned on stage at a New York City comedy club less than a year later. Louis CK, on the other hand, has mostly kept out of the spotlight until his most recent record. The former Louie star is now back on the road. According to his official website, he will visit numerous European nations in May and June, with some of the tour's dates already sold out.