"Deeply disappointing": John Mulaney sparks online backlash for opening show with Dave Chappelle performance

American comedian John Mulaney was bashed online after having Dave Chappelle as the opener of his show on his tour From Scratch, where the latter's jokes were described as "transphobic."

As per news outlet Deadline, a joke about his recent interaction with a stage crasher at the Hollywood Bowl outraged the audience, including a couple who briefly engaged with him. He said:

"I mean, it wasn't a gun, it was a knife! A gun that identifies as a knife?"

Don Taylor @DonTaylorIII Dave Chappelle was the surprise opener for @mulaney in Columbus tonight. His opening line “Great to be home in Ohio, I don’t know if you’ve heard, they are tackling in LA!” Dave Chappelle was the surprise opener for @mulaney in Columbus tonight. His opening line “Great to be home in Ohio, I don’t know if you’ve heard, they are tackling in LA!” https://t.co/MKxaOU8n2o

He allegedly also made a homophobic joke, saying:

"Maybe you two are gay, I don't know, nothing wrong with that if that's the case."

Mulaney stepped onstage at the end of the initial act and hugged Dave Chappelle.

According to Deadline, there have been some online complaints about Chappelle's alleged transphobic remarks in his Netflix specials, notably The Closer.

Twitter reacts furiously to Dave Chappelle opening John Mulaney's show

Chappelle performed his opening act at Ohio State University's Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Although there is no video from the event since participants were instructed to turn off their phones before entering, numerous audience members turned to social media later to express their disappointment.

kendall whitmore @kenwhitmore16 The fact that John Mulaney, who has a very prevalent amount of young LGBT fans, had Dave Chapelle open for his show tonight is just deeply disappointing and upsetting. The fact that John Mulaney, who has a very prevalent amount of young LGBT fans, had Dave Chapelle open for his show tonight is just deeply disappointing and upsetting.

rylan ☻ @testosteronejew my favorite part of tonight was when dave chappelle ambushed us at the john mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then john mulaney hugged him at the end my favorite part of tonight was when dave chappelle ambushed us at the john mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then john mulaney hugged him at the end

Libby @libbeefy Pretty disappointed in John Mulaney, saw him tonight and yeah, he was funny, but he gave Dave Chapelle the platform to make some transphobic jokes. Also very disheartening to hear a crowd of 12,000 around you (a trans person) laughing at transphobic jokes. Thanks Columbus. Pretty disappointed in John Mulaney, saw him tonight and yeah, he was funny, but he gave Dave Chapelle the platform to make some transphobic jokes. Also very disheartening to hear a crowd of 12,000 around you (a trans person) laughing at transphobic jokes. Thanks Columbus.

mads @madtmac god dave chappelle at the columbus john mulaney show was so cringey - made me get second hand embarrassment at his re-used, bland, transphobic comedy that can literally be found in any online comment section from an edgy twelve year old. god dave chappelle at the columbus john mulaney show was so cringey - made me get second hand embarrassment at his re-used, bland, transphobic comedy that can literally be found in any online comment section from an edgy twelve year old.

✨ængel✨ @DISC0D0LLZ rylan ☻ @testosteronejew my favorite part of tonight was when dave chappelle ambushed us at the john mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then john mulaney hugged him at the end my favorite part of tonight was when dave chappelle ambushed us at the john mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then john mulaney hugged him at the end I have never seen such a fall from grace on this hellsite as I have with John Mulaney twitter.com/testosteroneje… I have never seen such a fall from grace on this hellsite as I have with John Mulaney twitter.com/testosteroneje…

Even comedian Tim Heidecker expressed his thoughts on the situation.

Tim Heidecker @timheidecker I pledge no anti trans weirdo surprise guests on my summer tour. I pledge no anti trans weirdo surprise guests on my summer tour.

maddie @boobeoisie okay so tell me why I just went to the John Mulaney show and Dave Chappelle was a surprise opener and made not only a transphobic joke but a homophobic one okay so tell me why I just went to the John Mulaney show and Dave Chappelle was a surprise opener and made not only a transphobic joke but a homophobic one

adele castro @chameleonghosts Celebrities who like to portray an image of a nice, politically conscious, cool-and-feminist guy almost always nope out when it gets inconvenient. You might say they have the moral backbone of a chocolate eclair. This is a tweet about John Mulaney. Celebrities who like to portray an image of a nice, politically conscious, cool-and-feminist guy almost always nope out when it gets inconvenient. You might say they have the moral backbone of a chocolate eclair. This is a tweet about John Mulaney.

Eden @geegee_updates This John Mulaney situation is the direct result of the smol beanification of 40 year old male comedians This John Mulaney situation is the direct result of the smol beanification of 40 year old male comedians

Zinnia Jones @ZJemptv John Mulaney is dangerous to us for the same reason as Dave Chappelle, he's offered the public a choice between the funny guy they know who makes them laugh, or disposing of trans people as valid beings with an interest in our own humanity John Mulaney is dangerous to us for the same reason as Dave Chappelle, he's offered the public a choice between the funny guy they know who makes them laugh, or disposing of trans people as valid beings with an interest in our own humanity

🌨 🦑 primary everyone always @AntiNateSilver rylan ☻ @testosteronejew my favorite part of tonight was when dave chappelle ambushed us at the john mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then john mulaney hugged him at the end my favorite part of tonight was when dave chappelle ambushed us at the john mulaney show, told a bunch of transphobic jokes, a massive stadium of people laughed, and then john mulaney hugged him at the end "John Mulaney is a transphobe" is an unfortunate thing to have to learn this evening twitter.com/testosteroneje… "John Mulaney is a transphobe" is an unfortunate thing to have to learn this evening twitter.com/testosteroneje…

Dave Chappelle has been in the limelight for his comments before

Dave Chappelle's comments regarding the transgender community have gotten him in trouble multiple times. His Netflix show The Closer garnered backlash in 2021 for jokes regarding justifying prior anti-trans sentiments by author J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby.

The Chappelle's Show star's joke on gender fluidity on May 20, addressed an event that took place at the Hollywood Bowl when he was attacked by a man carrying a knife shaped like a pistol.

Right after being assaulted, Chappelle sparked even more controversy by joking that his assailant, now identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was a transgender guy.

Despite the backlash, John Mulaney has yet to provide a public remark on Chappelle's presence on the show.

Chappelle's heated and insulting remarks contrast with Mulaney's mostly uncontroversial content. Mulaney's comedy tends to avoid political or social concerns and instead focuses on self-deprecating humor, personal experiences, and his battles with alcoholism and addiction.

The tour began last summer with a limited run in New York and Boston, marking his first long-term return to the live stage after a months-long break.

After enrolling in a Pennsylvania recovery clinic in December 2020, the 38-year-old comic took a sabbatical from stand-up.

After mostly working as a writer on SNL, John Mulaney shot to stardom with his debut Netflix special, New in Town, followed by Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.

He's also recognized for his Broadway production The Oh, Hello Show, which he co-created with his longtime pal Nick Kroll. In 2019, Netflix aired John Mulaney's most recent musical comedy special, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.

