"Deeply disappointing": John Mulaney sparks online backlash for opening show with Dave Chappelle performance

American comedian John Mulaney was bashed online after having Dave Chappelle as the opener of his show on his tour From Scratch, where the latter's jokes were described as "transphobic."
As per news outlet Deadline, a joke about his recent interaction with a stage crasher at the Hollywood Bowl outraged the audience, including a couple who briefly engaged with him. He said:
"I mean, it wasn't a gun, it was a knife! A gun that identifies as a knife?"
He allegedly also made a homophobic joke, saying:
"Maybe you two are gay, I don't know, nothing wrong with that if that's the case."
Mulaney stepped onstage at the end of the initial act and hugged Dave Chappelle.
According to Deadline, there have been some online complaints about Chappelle's alleged transphobic remarks in his Netflix specials, notably The Closer.
Twitter reacts furiously to Dave Chappelle opening John Mulaney's show
Chappelle performed his opening act at Ohio State University's Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Although there is no video from the event since participants were instructed to turn off their phones before entering, numerous audience members turned to social media later to express their disappointment.
Even comedian Tim Heidecker expressed his thoughts on the situation.
Dave Chappelle has been in the limelight for his comments before
Dave Chappelle's comments regarding the transgender community have gotten him in trouble multiple times. His Netflix show The Closer garnered backlash in 2021 for jokes regarding justifying prior anti-trans sentiments by author J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby.
The Chappelle's Show star's joke on gender fluidity on May 20, addressed an event that took place at the Hollywood Bowl when he was attacked by a man carrying a knife shaped like a pistol.
Right after being assaulted, Chappelle sparked even more controversy by joking that his assailant, now identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was a transgender guy.
Despite the backlash, John Mulaney has yet to provide a public remark on Chappelle's presence on the show.
Chappelle's heated and insulting remarks contrast with Mulaney's mostly uncontroversial content. Mulaney's comedy tends to avoid political or social concerns and instead focuses on self-deprecating humor, personal experiences, and his battles with alcoholism and addiction.
The tour began last summer with a limited run in New York and Boston, marking his first long-term return to the live stage after a months-long break.
After enrolling in a Pennsylvania recovery clinic in December 2020, the 38-year-old comic took a sabbatical from stand-up.
After mostly working as a writer on SNL, John Mulaney shot to stardom with his debut Netflix special, New in Town, followed by Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.
He's also recognized for his Broadway production The Oh, Hello Show, which he co-created with his longtime pal Nick Kroll. In 2019, Netflix aired John Mulaney's most recent musical comedy special, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.