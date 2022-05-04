Who is Tom Pelphrey? All about the Ozark star as Kaley Cuoco shares romantic Instagram pictures

American actress Kaley Cuoco appears to be moving on from her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. On May 3, the 36-year-old star and actor Tom Pelphrey shared pictures on their respective Instagram handles, hinting that they are dating.

The actress uploaded a series that contained Polaroid photos of the couple cuddling during a mountain retreat and ended with a photo of the Ozark actor, 39, kissing Kaley Cuoco on the cheek as she smiled.

Captioning the carousel, Cuoco wrote:

"Life lately. 'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Pelphrey also posted Polaroid photographs of himself and Kaley Cuoco on Instagram with a lengthy message.

All about Kaley Cuoco's partner Tom Pelphrey

Born on July 28, 1982, Tom Pelphrey is a native of New Jersey. He began acting in high school owing to a terrific instructor. After attending FPAC at Howell High, he graduated with a BFA in Acting from Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts. He studied Shakespeare at the Globe Theatre in London, England, while at Rutgers.

Despite his expertise in theater, Tom's first work was on the long-running CBS daytime show Guiding Light. During his time on the program, he earned several Emmys for his portrayal of Jonathan Randall, the charming and explosive son of the show's main woman. He quit the program and spent the following few years working in theater, indie cinema, and television.

He co-founded and served as creative director of the Apothecary Theater Company. They staged the world premiere of In God's Hat, which opened to acclaim and sold out the rest of its run.

The New York Times lauded everyone engaged in the production and termed it "terrific." Pelphrey made his Broadway debut as Micky Deans in End of the Rainbow, a drama about Judy Garland's last days nominated for numerous Tony Awards. He also featured on Broadway in Fool for Love with Sam Rockwell and Nina Arianda, where he met and worked with Sam Shepard.

Tom portrayed Kurt Bunker, a disturbed former Neo-Nazi seeking atonement on the cult-hit action program Banshee. In Marvel's Iron Fist, he was then cast as the wise-cracking, drug-addicted millionaire Ward Meachum.

Pelphrey recently earned positive feedback and much attention for his depiction of Ben Davis on Ozark, Wendy's bipolar brother (Laura Linney). In David Fincher's Mank, he played Joseph Mankiewicz, the brother of Gary Oldman's Herman Mankiewicz. The film received ten Academy Award nominations, the most of any movie in 2021.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom's photos come just days after Cuoco opened up during a cover interview with Glamour magazine about her love life and her prospective plans for the future.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

After three years of marriage, the Flight Attendant actress filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September 2021.

The former couple announced they had grown apart in a joint statement to People magazine, stating that they had realized that "our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

Edited by Srijan Sen