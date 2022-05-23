“SNL is my home”: Pete Davidson bids goodbye to variety show in emotional post 

Pete Davidson officially confirmed his departure from Saturday Night Live through an emotional post shared by his creative partner Dave Sirus on Instagram after spending eight years as a regular cast member of the show.

His exit comes alongside the farewell of fellow SNL stars Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, marking the end of the era as well as the completion of a season that had the biggest cast in the history of SNL.

In his farewell post, Davidson shared a video recorded eight years ago, right after filming his very first Weekend Update and sketch for SNL. He said:

“When I got the show, I was 20 years old, and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't, but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer. I was just a stand-up.”

He shared that he knew he could “never go toe to toe with Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon,” and hence he was “super scared” of contributing to the award-winning classic show.

Davidson then noted that he decided to do “stand-up and personal bits” on the show and eventually grew to become one of its most successful stars:

“I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.”

Pete Davidson said he owed his life to creator Lorne Michaels and every member of SNL. He then went on to call the show his “home” and wrote:

"SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a John Mulaney musical number."

The comedian also appreciated the audience for having his back, believing in him, and standing by him “even when it seemed comical.” He also thanked the audience for teaching him life values and giving him a lifetime of memories.

A look into Pete Davidson’s final SNL appearance

Pete Davidson bids goodbye to SNL with a final appearance in 'Weekend Update' (Image via Charles Sykes/Getty Images)

As the 47th season of Saturday Night Live came to an end, Pete Davidson made his final Weekend Update appearance as SNL’s “resident young” and jokingly said:

“Hello, Colin and [Michael] Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye, I never imagined this would be my life. Look at me when I started here.”

Reflecting on his past, Pete Davidson shared:

“Back then, I was just a skinny kid, and no one knew what race I was. Now everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work. Look at me now, I’m aging like an old banana.”

Davidson then thanked SNL creator Lorne Michaels for believing in him through the years:

“I appreciate SNL for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow. Thank you to Lorne [Michaels] for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. So, thank you, guys.”

The King of Staten Island star recalled his first audition for the show and shared that Michaels decided to give Davidson an opportunity despite thinking he was not right for the show:

“And that’s why people who don’t think I deserve this job shouldn’t hate me, since we have so much in common. Like, if anything, I should inspire hope that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live.”

Pete Davidson even remembered informing Michaels about his engagement with Ariana Grande following two weeks of dating after they met at the show.

Following the end of his SNL journey, Davidson will be seen in the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, a fictionalized version of his life. The comedian will serve as the show's co-writer and executive producer, alongside others.

