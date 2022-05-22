How long has Aidy Bryant been on SNL? Fans left emotional as actress departs show

Aidy Bryant is leaving Saturday Night Live this season alongside Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson. The news comes after creator Lorne Michaels stated that he expected 2022 to be a year of change for the show.

There is a possibility that there could be a big group goodbye by all the four stars in the upcoming episode, hosted by Natasha Lyonne. The latest season of the show features the largest cast with around 21 stars and eight members entering Season 8 and beyond.

Stephen A. Rhodes @StephenARhodes I’m really going to miss Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant.

SNL’s success in the past few years has been due to their enormous talent. I wish them both even greater success. I’m really going to miss Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant. SNL’s success in the past few years has been due to their enormous talent. I wish them both even greater success. https://t.co/UWRxVpvC5j

Jared Beloff @Read_Instead It just about sums up how ridiculous our culture is that Pete Davidson is given more attention for leaving SNL than Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant. It just about sums up how ridiculous our culture is that Pete Davidson is given more attention for leaving SNL than Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant.

Aidy Bryant’s journey on Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant has been a part of SNL for around eight seasons or more. She joined the show as a featured player on September 15, 2012, and was promoted to a repertory player during her second season on the show.

Aidy Bryant played characters like Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ted Cruz during her time on SNL. Bryant has similarly kept on coming and going in the last three seasons of the Hulu series, Shrill.

The 35-year-old gained recognition for her appearance on the second season of Comedy Bang! Bang! in 2013 and made an uncredited cameo appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. She has also made guest appearances on other TV shows like Broad City, Documentary Now!, The Awesomes and others.

Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson leaving SNL

As mentioned earlier, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson are reportedly leaving SNL. Davidson has been one of the youngest cast members since 2014.

Before the finale, Davidson’s last sketch was a pre-taped musical number called Short-Ass Movie along with rapper Gunna and actors Simon Rex and Chris Redd. He has mostly remained absent in the latest season and has appeared in a few episodes since he is filming other projects and having a high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney are also exiting SNL (Images via Kyle Dubiel and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

McKinnon joined the show in 2012 and was promoted to a repertory player in 2013. She became one of the show’s other main breakout stars and won two Emmys for her work.

McKinnon’s exit news has been making the rounds on the internet over the last few years, but she kept on appearing on the show. She opened the show just last week and played the character of Nicole Wallace. She recently remained absent for some time to film the Peacock series, Joe vs. Carole.

Kyle Mooney joined SNL in 2013 and played Johnny Depp in the last week’s episode. She was promoted to a repertory player at the end of Season 41.

SNL Season 47 premiered on October 2, 2021, with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. It ended with host Natasha Lyonne and musical guest Japanese Breakfast on May 21, 2022.

Edited by Khushi Singh