Kim Kardashian cries as Kanye West recovers Ray J tape footage for her in first appearance on The Kardashians 

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears on the April 28 episode of The Kardashians while revealing that Kanye West recovered the final footage of her tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J.

During the episode, an emotional Kardashian can be seen telling Kris Jenner how West retrieved the tape from Ray J:

"He got me all of the s*x tape. And he flew home and he got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport."

Kim Kardashian weeps after Kanye West recovers Ray J tape footage

The SKIMS founder also mentioned that she became emotional with West's actions as he made the decision for her as well as for their children:

"I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me. And I'm just so emotional because of it."

Following the revelation, Jenner thanked West for recovering the tape and said the family is grateful to him:

"Thank you for Kanye and for his unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done. And probably a big, fat, huge check. So, we're all very grateful."

Kardashian also confirmed that the drive contained "nothing weird" and only had footage of her visiting "a restaurant and nightclub" with Ray J. The infamous Kim Kardashian and Ray J tape surfaced online in 2007 just before the beginning of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

West recovered Kardashian's tape last year before the latter hosted Saturday Night Live and started dating Pete Davidson. Shortly after, West spoke about recovering the tape during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked:

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?" And everybody's like, 'Oh, that's, that's cool.' After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?"

During West's first appearance on The Kardashians, the rapper confirmed recovering the tape and said that he did not pay any amount to retrieve the media from Ray J.

A look into the Kim Kardashian and Ray J tape Roblox controversy

An advertisement of Kim Kardashian's Ray J tape appeared in Roblox (Image via Getty Images)

While the latest episode of The Kardashians saw Kanye West recovering Kim Kardashian's Ray J tape, the opening episode saw the reality star disturbed over a Roblox advertisement pertaining to the tape.

During the episode, Kim's second child, Saint, could be seen coming across an advertisement for an "unreleased footage" of his mother's tape while playing Roblox.

Kardashian immediately contacted her lawyers following the incident and said she would sue people possessing the tape. She was also seen expressing concern about the repetition of history and said she would "burn" anyone attempting to spread the tape again:

"I don't want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can't go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I'm not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time. I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

During the episode, Kim Kardashian was also seen calling Kanye West to share about the inappropriate situation.

Kardashian and Ray J's tape was reportedly filmed while they were in a relationship. The video surfaced online in 2007 shortly before Kardashian garnered international recognition with Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Mymy.Itsme @07Momomo #stantwitter I never thought in my life, seeing Kim Kardashian crying about Roblox #stantwitter I never thought in my life, seeing Kim Kardashian crying about Roblox https://t.co/qNNan31eDH

Ray J and Kim Kardashian parted ways after the controversy and the latter moved on with Kanye West. Kardashian and West dated for more than five years but parted ways in 2021. The couple share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The KUWTK star is currently in a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson and is co-parenting her four children with West.

