Ray J in hospital: Rapper reveals "no family members came to see" him as he battles pneumonia

American singer-songwriter Ray J is reportedly hospitalized in Miami. The musician has been battling pneumonia for over a week and is undergoing a bacterial lung infection treatment.

He also told Hollywood Unlocked that he had been all alone in the hospital and none of his family members came to visit him:

"I been in here all by myself for a week. No family members came to see me not even my wife."

However, the reality star later clarified on Instagram that he could not have visitors as he has been isolated due to his health condition:

"God is good. I can't have visitors because they isolated they room [sic] - been on with my family everyday all day."

The latest news comes just a few days after Ray J cleared his Instagram account and mentioned in his bio that he and his wife, Princess Love, have separated once again.

More recently, the One Wish singer revealed a huge name tattoo on his arm in honor of his sister, famous music artist Brandy Norwood.

A look into Ray J's family and relationships

Ray J with his wife, Princess Love (Image via Getty Images)

Ray J, aka William Ray Norwood, was born to Willie Norwood and Sonja-Bates Norwood in Mississippi. He grew up with his older sister, Brandy, a multi-platinum singer and actress.

The siblings began their careers in the entertainment industry after the family moved to Los Angeles in 1989. The Wait, a Minute crooner is also the first cousin to rapper Snoop Dogg.

The 40-year-old has been linked with several high-profile celebrities throughout his career, including Kim Kardashian and Whitney Houston. However, he made headlines because of his highly publicized relationship with fellow Love & Hip Hop cast member Princess Love.

The duo started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in 2016 following a tumultuous relationship. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Melody Love, in 2018. Their second child, son Epik Ray, was born in 2020.

Unfortunately, that same year, the duo filed for divorce after nearly five years of marriage. However, Princess Love reportedly called off the divorce earlier this year, mentioning that the pair were on good terms and wanted to strengthen their family.

They also wanted to make the relationship work with the hope of providing a happy and comfortable life to their children.

Prior to his hospitalization, Ray J wrote "single and separated" on his Instagram bio, sparking separation rumors once again.

It remains to be seen if Princess Love will comment on the singer's health condition. Meanwhile, fans of the musician are hoping for his speedy recovery.

