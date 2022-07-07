Why the critics were wrong about ‘Aladdin’ (2019)

In many respects, Disney has gotten a little too much grief for their live action remakes. Aladdin, of course, is one of them. The film was released back in 2019 and was helmed under the keen sporadic eye of Guy Ritchie.

It starred Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the blue Genie.

The remake of the 1992 classic 'Aladdin' was ridiculed for its direction, its CGI and even for Marwan Kenzari’s performance as the villainous Jafar. Much of the criticism seems to be overblown and magnified simply because critics and fans care about the original in excess.

Disney Schedule Archive @DisneySchedules Aladdin (2019) will premiere on Disney Channel for the first time on Monday, July 11 at 7 pm. Streaming now on Disney+. Aladdin (2019) will premiere on Disney Channel for the first time on Monday, July 11 at 7 pm. Streaming now on Disney+. https://t.co/bqC7rprRng

To be fair, the original film’s level of artistry, comic-timing and use of Robin Williams is far superior to that of the remake. That being said, it doesn't mean that the remake was inherently terrible in its execution.

Here is why the Aladdin remake is still a great movie.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

Why the ‘Aladdin’ remake is good in its own right

Will Smith was a good Genie

Will Smith as a Genie (Image via Disney)

Everybody knows that Robin Williams is the ultimate blue Djinn, but Will Smith certainly holds his own as the character. Though Smith doesn't live up to the zany antics that Williams brought to the table, he seems like just enough to play the magical entity.

While many were apprehensive about the casting of Smith in the role, his charisma and sarcastic attitude seemed to be the driving force of the film. Smith is able to elevate the film’s somewhat uneven pace in the beginning and hammers in hard with an exuberant flair. In an alternate universe, Williams would be proud.

It paid homage to Middle Eastern Culture

Genie and Aladdin (Image via Disney)

The film was something of a new breed for a live-action Disney flick. For one, the film took place in the Middle East. Secondly, instead of making a mockery of it or casting white actors, Disney chose to go full force with the culture and authentically create something visually appealing.

The rich culture of the Middle East is unleashed with every frame of the film. Both the costume and production design should be highly praised for their efforts in making a beautiful, if still fictional, landscape of the magical land of Agrabah. With such enormous sets resembling the location, the film could easily rival sets adjacent to The Ten Commandments, Ben-Hur, and Cleopatra.

While many films will often overuse CGI in excess, the film’s design makes audiences feel like they have taken a magic carpet ride into a whole new world.

It had the spectacle of the first film

Mena Massoud as the titular character Aladdin (Image via Disney)

Both films are great in their own right and have the grandeur and wiles of a circus. Its visual effects are as scrumptious as a well-made dessert. The remake might actually do the original justice with more action and an epic chase scene involving a giant Iago. Though it's kind of lame that we didn’t see Jafar as a giant snake like in the original, it still works.

The remake throws visual gag after visual gag carrying the knowledge that the audience loves a good spectacle-themed film. Its aptitude for adventure is what keeps people watching and every CGI sparkle is brilliant to behold. This is an Aladdin feature that will certainly please fans.

