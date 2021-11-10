Disney+ Day soon approaches with new content

Disney+ Day will be upon ardent fans very soon and will bring new content to its platform. The day comes on November 12, when the platform first launched in 2019.

The platform will also be offering many deals to its existing subscribers. This includes ebooks from Disney that have had their prices slashed and brand new merchandise as well.

Disney has also announced a litany of new media that will be streaming on their service in the next couple of days.

What is coming to the platform on Disney+ Day?

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

The poster for 'Shang-Chi' (Image via Marvel)

Those that didn't get a chance to see this Marvel entry in theaters can rejoice knowing it will be available on Disney+ on November 12. The film is based around Shang-Chi, a trained assassin who left his brotherhood for an uneventful life.

This all changes when his past comes back to haunt him. As a result, the young hero is forced to face his tormentors and defeat his enemy the Mandarin.

Critics have agreed the film is another rousing entry in the Marvel pantheon. They have also praised the performances of the cast, including Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as the Mandarin.

'Home Sweet Home Alone'

The new reboot 'Home Sweet Home Alone' (Image via Disney Plus)

Disney+ has also decided to drop the new film Home Sweet Home Alone. This remake to the original Home Alone film will soon be joining the Disney family.

Admittedly, many Home Alone fans were not too thrilled about a remake. One can only hope that when it drops, it will do something different from the previous movies.

'Jungle Cruise'

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star in 'Jungle Cruise' (Image via Disney Plus)

A botanist (Emily Blunt) and a skilled sailor (Dwayne Johnson) come together for Disney's Jungle Cruise, which will be streaming on the platform soon.

Botanist Lily Houghton seeks to find the tree of life, which is said to have healing properties. She recruits a steamboat captain named Frank, and the two go on the adventure of a lifetime.

The film opened to mixed reviews, with many praising the leads but criticizing the overuse of CGI.

‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’

Jeff Goldblum hosts his own docuseries (Image via Disney Plus)

Whether the topic is science, vehicles or ice cream, Jeff Goldblum will find the answer on The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Season two of the series will begin airing on the platform by the end of the week.

The docuseries will have Goldblum talk with different personalities. Goldblum’s charismatic charm will be seen a lot more in the next season.

Edited by Siddharth Satish