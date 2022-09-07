"Beautiful-looking but messy": Don't Worry Darling first reactions on Twitter

Harry Styles' new movie, Don't Worry Darling, was screened at the Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2022, and opened to mixed reactions from viewers.

The film, set in the 50s, centers around a young Californian couple. Their seemingly happy and tranquil life is disrupted when the wife begins to suspect the true motives behind her husband's company.

While critics appreciated the film for the ideas it dealt with, many also pointed out flaws in scripting. Numerous viewers showered praise on Florence Pugh's performance but criticized the writing and execution of the plot. One user summed up the mixed reviews when they wrote on Twitter that the film is ''beautiful-looking but messy.''

Review: #DontWorryDarling is an example of how interesting ideas and good technical crafts don't make a great film.The plot, while not original, starts well but loses steam as minutes go by, fully losing its focus in the finale minutes. Overall a beautiful-looking but messy film

Flawed but enjoyable: Mixed reviews pour in for Don't Worry Darling

Following the film's premiere, viewers and critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Olivia Wilde's new psychological thriller. Overall, the reviews have been largely mixed, with Florence Pugh's performance receiving almost unanimous praise even as many fans and critics slammed the screenplay. The film generated massive hype among fans, thanks to its star-studded cast and fascinating plot.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

My own #DontWorryDarling review after seeing it in Venice: The movie has a good plot but not executed well. Even though the cinematography is beautiful, there were couple things that repeated itself a bit too much. From the begging you could imagine the ending.

#DontWorryDarling review:This was supposed to be Harry's big acting break where he could show off his Style, too bad Florence made him look like Pugh. Olivia was too busy Wildein behind the scenes while Chris was Pinein to be in another movie.Gemma Chan.



Sadly co-sign most of the #Venezia79 reviews of #DontWorryDarling – a hotchpotch of influences in search of a single persuasive idea and/or a scene that Harry Styles is good in. Loved the deranged twist though, and Florence Pugh is on Midsommar form

Mike @MidKnightMike5 Now that the reviews are out for #DontWorryDarling , I saw it at a screening about a year ago & it’s true… it’s a mess. Solid performances but the reveal & 3rd act is so ridiculous that it took me completely out of the movie. A white female GET OUT w/o any of Peele’s brilliance. Now that the reviews are out for #DontWorryDarling, I saw it at a screening about a year ago & it’s true… it’s a mess. Solid performances but the reveal & 3rd act is so ridiculous that it took me completely out of the movie. A white female GET OUT w/o any of Peele’s brilliance.

DON'T WORRY DARLING misses the mark of what it's trying to depict and hides its shallow premise behind overstylised directing choices, an unbearable score and Florence Pugh undeniable greatness.

Critics agree on Florence Pugh being the best part of #DontWorryDarling but disagree on the story, acting and whether Harry Styles has the range for this role.

Faith hates her name/ Pan Ace @littlenightmaws #DontWorryDarling reviews (official) are mixed with most negative criticism aimed at Olivia’s writing. Florence and Chris are always praised, and I’ve seen Harry receive some positive feedback too. Cool! Can’t wait to see it. #DontWorryDarling reviews (official) are mixed with most negative criticism aimed at Olivia’s writing. Florence and Chris are always praised, and I’ve seen Harry receive some positive feedback too. Cool! Can’t wait to see it.

About Don't Worry Darling: Plot, trailer and cast

The official trailer for the film maintains an overarching mood of mystery and sensuousness, which sets the tone of the film without giving away too many details about the plot. Viewers can look forward to a gripping psychological drama replete with complex characters dealing with numerous conflicts.

Don't Worry Darling tells the intriguing story of a woman who begins to suspect whether the company her husband works for has any ulterior motives. A brief description of the film shared by Warner Bros. Pictures on their official YouTube channel sets up the premise against which the story unfolds:

''Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.''

The synopsis goes on to describe how the men in the family work inside the Victory Project Headquarters, whereas their wives indulge in the luxuries of the community. As per the synopsis, life in the company town is "perfect," and in return, only demands unquestioned loyalty and dedication to the "Victory cause."

The conflict begins when Alice starts questioning this "cause."

Don't Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead roles as Jack and Alice Chambers, respectively.

Florence Pugh dominates the trailer with her impeccable screen presence. Pugh has previously appeared in several popular films and shows like Hawkeye, Midsommar, and Little Women.

Styles earlier appeared in a cameo in Eternals and Christopher Nolan's acclaimed war drama, Dunkirk. He looks quite convincing in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his character pans out in the film.

Other cast members include Olivia Wilde, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, and many more.

Don't Worry Darling is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 23, 2022.

