Who is Katherine Oppenheimer aka Kitty? Exploring the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer's wife ahead of his biopic by Christopher Nolan

A movie on the theoritical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his wife Katherine Oppenheimer aka "Kitty" is set to be released on July 21, 2023. Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan will spearhead the project that is set against the backdrop of World War II.

The story is based on Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird's 2006 Pulitzer winning biography, 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.' Both authors have been credited as writers of the movie, with Nolan being credited as the screenwriter. The filming began in the first half of 2022.

Delving into German-American botanist Katherine Oppenheimer's life and works

J. Robert Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer, is an integral part of Christopher Nolan's movie. "Kitty" was a botanist and held a Bachelor's degree in Botany from the University of Pennsylvania. She came to the United States of America in 1913 when she was only three years old.

As per the Atomic Heritage Foundation, Katherine was a technician at the Los Alamos lab but quit the job after a year. Although she did not go back to her professional endeavors, she hosted many social cocktail parties for women to distract themselves from the highly pressured environment in Los Alamos.

Katherine Oppenheimer shared an intimate relationship with husband J. Robert Oppenheimer and the two of them relied immensely on each other. According to the Atomic Heritage Foundation, Robert Oppenheimer sought his wife's advice too often during the troubles with the Manhattan Project.

They had two children, Peter and Tony, who were raised by the Oppenheimers in Los Alamos. However, following the second World War, the family moved to Princeton, New Jersey.

During their security hearing in 1954, both Robert and Katherine had to swear their loyalty to the United States in their testimony to the Atomic Energy Commission. However, their security clearance was soon forfeited, bringing an end to Robert Oppenheimer's career in government services.

Following Robert's death due to throat cancer, Katherine Oppenheimer spread his ashes near their home in St. John, which is now termed as the “Oppenheimer Beach.” She moved in with long-term family friend Robert Serber and the two of them embarked on a round-the-world sailing trip. She passed away due to pulmonary embolism during the trip.

Emily Blunt has been roped in to play the role of Katherine Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer' (Image via Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

Everything we know about Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer

Many fans have reported that the official trailer for Oppenheimer is being screened during the beginning of Jordan Peele's brand new horror movie, Nope.

nic @itsnicclarke #ChristopherNolan just went to a premiere and NOPE and there was an OPPENHEIMER at teaser trailer before it and dude it was SO SICK I CANNOT WAIT #Oppenheimer just went to a premiere and NOPE and there was an OPPENHEIMER at teaser trailer before it and dude it was SO SICK I CANNOT WAIT #Oppenheimer #ChristopherNolan https://t.co/FGLcEJWE4D

While the initial plot of the movie is being kept under wraps, it is being produced by Nolan himself, along with Emma Thomas and Charles Roven. Ludwig Göransson is set to score the movie, with famous cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema being roped in as the director of photography.

The movie includes a stellar cast comprising Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, and Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, amongst others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far