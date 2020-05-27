Fortnite set to screen Christopher Nolan film for free this summer
- Fortnite is set to screen an "iconic" Christopher Nolan movie for free.
- The filmmaker revealed the news during a live in-game premiere of a trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Tenet.
Gear up for this summer, movie and gaming enthusiasts, as Fortnite is set to screen an entire film directed by Christopher Nolan for free this summer.
The British-American filmmaker revealed the news during a live in-game premiere of a trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Tenet.
Geoff Knightley, the host of The Game Awards, also tweeted:
“Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to @FortniteGame this summer for a full-length free screening for fans!”
The screening will take place in the non-competitive "Battle Royale" mode of Fortnite as the game keeps diversifying beyond its multiplayer shoot-em-up origins.
Fortnite recently hosted a variety of non-competitive in-game events including a Travis Scott musical performance and a teaser for 'Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker'.
The film scheduled to be screened is yet to be identified but the use of the word "iconic" suggests it could be any of the legendary Batman movies of the filmmaker's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy. Some fans have also suggested that the movie could be Inception, Interstellar or Dunkirk.
The date for the screening of the Christopher Nolan film is also yet to be confirmed.
Fortnite released the latest trailer for spy thriller 'Tenet' last week
Meanwhile, Fortnite also saw Warner Bros releasing their latest trailer for the movie, Tenet. A clip for the spy thriller- for which the director has revealed very few details so far- was played several times last Thursday in the virtual world of Epic Games. It was also accompanied by an interview between Geoff Keighley and the star of the film, John David Washington.
The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17 and might also be screened on Fortnite sometime this summer.