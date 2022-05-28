5 must-play video games set against the backdrop of World War II

Video game shooters can take many forms, with the most common being a war setting or large conflict that can showcase other characters also fighting alongside the player. Such a setting goes a long way in increasing the tension of the gameplay and keeping players occupied throughout the experience.

A popular option for this is the World War II setting, where the developers do not generally need to give the enemy faction a grounded reason to be considered bad. While many video games take this approach, not all can also come up with a good narrative structure to freshen things up. Here are some games that managed to deliver a great story in its own regard, while being set during World War II.

5 video games set in a World War II scenario players need to give a try

5) Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstien tells the story of protagonist William "B.J." Blazkowicz in a fictional timeline where the N*zis won the second world war. The video game was the first to be developed by MachineGames after id Software sold them the rights to the series. The game was released in May 2014 on PC, PS and Xbox.

The story started off in a branching narrative, with BJ having to choose one of his partners to be sacrificed by a N*zi experimental scientist. After escaping from the predicament, BJ then undertakes many missions to bring down the N*zi rule, finally crossing paths with the scientist once more towards the end of the game.

Here, the full consequence of the player’s initial choice comes around as the scientist reveals that he has the brain of the partner the players had chosen to sacrifice, using it to power a weaponized mech. After defeating the robot, BJ finally lays his friend to rest.

The game was praised for its narrative and making the protagonist into a likeable character, receiving many accolades and nominations.

4) Call of Duty WWII

After the futuristic setting shown in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, developers Sledgehammer Games decided to bring the story back to a more grounded tale. They decided to go ahead with a game set during the Second World War, thus leading to Call of Duty WWII releasing on November 3 2017 for PC, Xbox and PS.

The video game followed a story in the European Theatre, with a group of soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division. Taking place mainly on the Western front, the game portrayed the events of the Battle of Normandy. The players control protagonist Ronald “Red” Daniels and his platoon as they take part in the events of the game.

Aside from the story, the gameplay of this outing was also highly praised, due to its realistic feel. Health regeneration was absent, like most Call of Duty games, as players had to rely on medpacks or medical squadmates to help them heal.

Other squadmates in the platoon could also assist the player with many mechanics, such as resupplying ammunition and grenades, calling in mortar strikes and spotting enemies to reveal their position.

3) Sniper Elite 5

The fifth entry in the Sniper Elite series, Sniper Elite 5 was developed by Rebellion Development and released for PC, Xbox Series X/One and PS5/4 on May 26, 2022. Like its predecessors, this video game is also set in the backdrop of World War II, with returning protagonist Karl Faiburne showing off his skills as an elite sniper once more.

The events of this video game are set in 1944, when Karl is sent to France in order to take out a secret N*zi Project with the codename “Project Kraken”. Like its predecessor, the game consists of different levels with large maps, where players are sent to infiltrate, eliminate and extract each time.

The hallmark of the Sniper Elite series, the X-Ray kill cam, returns, which shows off a well placed shot in slow motion, revealing the internal damage being taken by the target through an X-ray view.

While the single-player campaign can be played solo or in co-op, there is a new invasion mode that allows a player to appear as an enemy sniper in the game. A multiplayer survival mode is also present.

2) Hell Let Loose

Hell Let Loose is a purely multiplayer video game experience, showcasing the ability of Australian developers Black Matter. Released on July 27 of 2021 for PC and then on October 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the game received positive reviews and delivered a fantastic 50 v 50 multiplayer experience.

In the video game, players take part in historical battles on the Eastern and Western fronts during World War II. Players are matched in a battle between any two sides, of either Americans, Germans, or Soviets. Each faction is divided into different squads of soldiers with different specialities. Communication is said to play a big role in unifying the troops and turning the tide of battle.

Also included is an RTS-inspired resource-based strategic meta game that dictates how many times a team ability like tank deployments and airstrikes may be used. Resource nodes may be built using supplies to increase resource production and increase the number of deployable tanks and airstrikes.

1) Battlefield V

Developed by DICE, Battlefield V was released on November 20 2018 for PC, PS4, and Xbox one. Set during the events of World War II, this video game was the eighth mainline entry into the series and consisted of a single-player campaign as well as a multiplayer experience.

The main campaign is told via multiple perspectives, telling various stories set around the time of the second World War. Each story is a different type of tale from individuals on different sides of the war. The mutliplayer offers a host of modes to have fun in, including a Continuous Campaign Mode, Firestorm and Grand Operations.

Firestorm is the Battle Royale mode that was outsourced to Criterion Games to be developed. It included the traditional solo or squad modes that is predominant in such video games, with upto 64 players in a single match. A storm of fire encroaches on the game map, which acts as a way to restrict map area as time goes on, leading to the game mode’s name.

