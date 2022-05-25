How to play co-op in Sniper Elite 5

In Sniper Elite 5, players take control of a lone gunman named Karl Fairburne, taking out powerful Nazis to aid the French resistance. But what’s better than devastating the forces of the Third Reich? Doing it with a friend, of course.

Thankfully, Sniper Elite 5 does allow for co-op gameplay, though it can be a little confusing to get it started. Everything fans need to know is listed below when it comes to playing co-op.

Co-op is possible in Sniper Elite 5, here’s how to get started

Players can find the “Host Co-Op Game” and “Find Co-Op” game options in the main menu below the campaign button.

Players who aren’t discerning or picky about who they team up with can just select Find Co-Op. But this is a game that requires precise teamwork and cooperation, so players may want to host it instead.

After selecting the Host Co-Op Game option in the game, choose “Invite Friend” from that menu. All the friendly players on that platform can play with will show up here. Players need to pick their potential partners and send them an invite.

It's incredibly satisfying to work together with a friend to stop the menace of the Third Reich in World War II (Image via Rebellion Developments)

Then, select a mission to play in co-op, and set the gameplay rules. But what about crossplay? Is that possible? It is! No matter the platform or console generation, players can work together. In the Invite Friend menu, there’s also an Invite Code.

The Invite Code is what players send for cross-platform gaming. Players will need to give the code to the desired player, and they will input it via the Social Menu. They can join the lobby and get ready to play some cooperative Sniper Elite 5.

Thankfully, players can play with their friends, regardless of the platform they own the game on (Image via Rebellion Developments)

Sadly, there is no in-house co-op for Sniper Elite. It’s only online matches. There’s no telling if that will change, either. That’s all there is to it when it comes to Sniper Elite 5’s co-op gameplay.

Thankfully, it is a pretty simple task to join random matches, and with the game having cross-platform, friends can play together regardless of the console they own.

In Sniper Elite 5, players again control Karl Fairburne in the latest third-person stealth shooter from Rebellion Developments.

Playable on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, it brings large, tactical maps for players to explore and safely defeat their targets.

The franchise’s kill cam also saw an upgrade, where players can see an X-Ray shot of where the bullet passes through the body. Players can see bones and organs being ruptured and broken by the bullet of the sniper.

It features extensive customization and even has a PVP-style mode with Invasion. In this new mode, a third player joins a cooperative game, where they play as an enemy sniper.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar