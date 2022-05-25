Sniper Elite 5 release timings across all platforms

Rebellion Developments' latest title, Sniper Elite 5, is almost here. The newest entry in the open-world third-person sniping franchise is coming to PC and consoles. Players will once again follow Karl Fairburne as he uncovers a deadly conspiracy.

The game launches today, May 25, 2022. As one of the biggest AAA games this month, many gamers are looking forward to it, but when exactly can fans get their hands on it?

Ready your snipers for Sniper Elite 5

Due to a slight change in schedule, Sniper Elite 5 will now be launching on PlayStation Consoles at Midnight Local time in each region.

The official Twitter account for the game has shed some light on the situation. On PlayStation, the game will launch at midnight local time across all regions. However, for PC and Xbox consoles, here are the specifics:

USA/Canada West Coast: May 25, 5 PM PT

USA/Canada East Coast: May 25, 8 PM ET

UK: May 26, 1 PM BST.

Germany/Netherlands/Norway/France: May 26, 2 AM CEST

Australia West Coast: May 26, 8 AM AWST

Australia East Coast: May 26, 10 AM AEST

Preload is also available right now across all systems. This allows players to download the game on their chosen platform and play it instantly when the game unlocks.

Note: On PC, preload is only available on Steam and not on the Epic Games Store.

What is Sniper Elite 5 about?

Pre-Order Sniper Elite 5 now for the bonus Target Führer campaign mission and P.1938 Suppressed Pistol.



Pre-Order Sniper Elite 5 now for the bonus Target Führer campaign mission and P.1938 Suppressed Pistol.

Coming to Game Pass, Xbox One, Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 4 & 5 on May 26th 2022 | Operation Kraken must be destroyed.

Taking place in 1944 France, Karl is part of the US Rangers who have been tasked with weakening the Atlantikwall fortifications along the coast of Brittany. He soon discovers the existence of a secret Nazi project known as Operation Kraken. This threatens to end the war before the Allies can even make a move to invade Europe.

Gameplay is largely similar to the previous installment of the franchise. This means players will be taking down enemy infantry in a stealthy fashion. Players can employ a straightforward approach by lining up unsuspecting foes in their crosshairs or utilize the environment to their advantage using explosive barrels or hanging crates.

What features are included in Sniper Elite 5?

Players will explore expansive maps that aim to be as accurate as possible to real-world history with regard to elements such as weapons, vehicles, and landmarks.

Traversal/movement in the game has been improved as well with elements like ziplines. With an advanced gunplay system, players will have to adjust for distance, bullet drop, and even aspects like wind speed. The series' signature X-ray Kill Cam is accounted for as well, allowing players to witness cinematic and gory executions.

In addition to the single-player campaign, full campaign co-op and multiplayer are included as well. A brand new (and optional) Invasion Mode is available, where other players can invade a game as an Axis sniper and put pressure on the player. If that wasn't enough to entice players, the title also supports full crossplay for all these features.

Sniper Elite 5 will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

