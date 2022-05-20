Classic PlayStation games set to receive Trophies with PS Plus next month

Sony is finally delivering backwards compatibility on the current generation of PlayStation consoles, and some of those games may have Trophy support.

Trophies are a huge part of gaming for PS users. It gives them an incentive to complete games and pour the amount of time into them that the developers wanted them to.

Now, those "Trophy hunters," so to speak, can play classic games from the console's past and it looks like a large majority of them coming will have Trophies to unlock.

Classic PlayStation games will have unlockable Trophies

The news was broken by Bend Studio, the creators of the classic Syphon Filter. They announced on Twitter that the title will have Trophies available when it lands on the new PS Plus system.

It will be at the Premium level of PS Plus when backwards compability goes live. Across the world, the system will launch at different times, with North America set to receive it on June 13, 2022.

A long list of original PlayStation games will be available and if this is any indication of the future, those games will have Trophy support as well. This was further confirmed by reports of a patent that Sony filed.

In March 2021, Sony filed a patent for a system that would let their consoles detect specific events through emulation in older games. These events would then trigger the receipt of a Trophy on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

What are PlayStation Trophies?

Players who plan on shelling out the $17.99 monthly, $49.99 quarterly, or $119.99 yearly for PlayStation Plus Premium, will receive a starting catalogue of 340 additional classic games.

These come from the original PS console, PS2, PSP, and PS4 exclusive games. All of them are pointing towards having Trophy support with the announcement from Bend Studio.

This will add tons of new Trophies to unlock. Those that aren't quite sure what Trophies are or the point of them can compare them to the original accolade system from Microsoft.

PS Trophies are Sony's version of the Xbox Achievement. Certain campaign moments, mission completions, or hidden objectives can be done in PS games to unlock Trophies.

When players unlock every single Trophy for a game, they receive the Platinum Trophy for that title. All of these can be shown off on their PS profile page to make their friends envious of their accomplishments.

