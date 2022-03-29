PlayStation 3 is regarded as one of the most influential video game systems of all time. For starters, it had one of the longest life cycles of any console ever produced, lasting 10 years until being phased out.

The greatest PS3 games easily hold their own against the best PS2 games, and even against the best PS4 titles. It is only beaten by the PlayStation 2, which has a record thirteen-year life cycle.

Sony is revamping its PlayStation Plus program, adding two new membership tiers, each with its own set of advantages, such as access to PlayStation Now cloud-streaming and downloaded games, as well as vintage titles from the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PSP.

PlayStation Plus is well worth the money, but how much PlayStation Plus Premium and Plus Extra will appeal to gamers looking to achieve half-baked PS3 backward compatibility through cloud streaming remains to be seen. What it ultimately comes down to is checking out the PlayStation Plus Premium entire game library.

Here are the 5 best PS2 and PS3 games that need to be on PlayStation Plus Premium

5) Dark Souls

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games, FromSoftware

Demon's Souls was launched so many years ago and was the company's first foray into the realm of severe fantasy action that showed promise. But Dark Souls was clearly where the company found its stride. Dark Souls may have a reputation for ruthless difficulty and formidable adversaries, but it's so much more than digital masochism.

Underneath its surface was a game rich in mythology, beautiful places to visit, and a gaming system that rewarded players for their efforts. Every win in Dark Souls was earned, but it set the standard for the franchise and cleared the road for a new game genre to thrive.

4) Dead Space

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Although horror games were not completely gone by the time Dead Space appeared on the market in the late 2000s, the genre seemed like it was on life support.

The atmosphere of Dead Space is still a gold standard for fear, and the game's unique combat against horrifying mutated monsters made every battle feel like a last-ditch struggle to endure terrible terror.

Isaac Clarke is the protagonist, and players control him from a third-person perspective. Players control the starship Ishimura, accomplishing missions assigned to Isaac throughout the story, solving physics-based puzzles in the environment, and fighting necromorph enemies.

Isaac has a limited amount of air in the vacuum, which may be refilled by discovering air tanks across the environment.

3) Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Publisher: Konami

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater has the look and feel of an old spy film, and it establishes that feeling right from the beginning. The riveting plot and the amusing connections to past events in the series are what make this game such a powerful and memorable chapter in the Metal Gear franchise.

Snake Eaters' creative gameplay design, which rewards players for trying unexpected methods to succeed, is widely praised by fans. Snake Eater follows in the footsteps of earlier Metal Gear Solid games in terms of gameplay. Snake, who is controlled by the player, must make his way through difficult, enemy-infested territory.

Snake gets a variety of weaponry, ranging from pistols to rocket-propelled grenades, although the focus is on avoiding encounters through stealth. Many artifacts and gadgets, such as motion detectors, may be found along the road to help with this.

2) The Godfather

Publisher: Electronic Arts

The Godfather is a perfect example of cloning. Although the game is largely GTA mob-style, it is undeniably entertaining. The Godfather combined the film's storyline successfully with the video game, which is rare for a historical setting in a game.

The Godfather is a third-person open-world action-adventure game in which the player portrays Aldo Trapani as he rises through the Corleone family's ranks, with his climb crossing with the film's plot on several occasions.

The core gameplay and game mechanics are similar to other open-world games in which players may freely wander across the city, seize cars, and assault and/or kill innocent individuals.

1) Silent Hill 2

Publisher: Konami

While Resident Evil pioneered horror in video games, the Silent Hill series refined it. When it comes to generating a lot of fright, the first three games are the apex. Silent Hill 2 is the finest installment in the franchise. It's bad we don't have any more Silent Hill games of this caliber.

The goal of Silent Hill 2 is to take James Sunderland, the player's character, through the monster-infested town of Silent Hill in pursuit of his slain wife. The game has a third-person perspective with many camera angles.

When the player tilts the analog stick upwards in Silent Hill 2, James moves in the direction he is looking in by default. One must use the pause-game menu to check James' health, location, and items because Silent Hill 2 does not have a heads-up display.

