Xbox Game Pass adds 12 more titles in May 2022: Jurassic World Evolution 2, Sniper Elite 5, and more

Xbox has officially unveiled a list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of May 2022. The list includes Jurassic World Evolution 2, Sniper Elite 5, Farming Simulator 22, and Pac-Man Museum+.

Xbox Game Pass is undoubtedly the best deal in gaming. The service brings players a library of top-quality games for a fixed monthly price.

The library ranges from AAA to indie and offers something for fans of different genres. New games are added to the service regularly, and Xbox has officially unveiled a list of titles headed in May 2022.

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of May 2022

Xbox is adding a variety of titles, ranging from highly anticipated AAA sequels to indie games with a niche fanbase. Arguably the biggest addition is Sniper Elite 5, the latest iteration of the stealth sandbox snipping title set during the Second World War.

Aside from Sniper Elite 5, Xbox Game Pass adds Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Pac-Man Museum + in May 2022. Be it a collection of pre-historic majestic creatures or the best titles of the most iconic video game franchise featuring the yellow muncher. Game Pass players are indeed up for some outstanding time.

With that being said, here are all the games coming to Game Pass in May 2022.

Her Story (PC) ID@Xbox - May 17

(PC) ID@Xbox - May 17 Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 17

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 17 Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Console and PC) ID@Xbox - May 17

(Game Preview) (Console and PC) ID@Xbox - May 17 Skate (Cloud) EA Play - May 17

(Cloud) EA Play - May 17 Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - May 17

(Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - May 17 Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19 Vampire Survivors (PC) ID@Xbox – May 19

(PC) ID@Xbox – May 19 Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 24

(Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 24 Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) ID@Xbox – May 24

(PC) ID@Xbox – May 24 Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – May 26

(Console and PC) ID@Xbox – May 26 Cricket 22 (PC) ID@Xbox – May 27

(PC) ID@Xbox – May 27 Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

Xbox Game Pass Cloud adds touch support to 11 titles

Although Game Pass originally started as a subscription addition for Xbox owners, it has grown to be much more. It is the crown jewel in Xbox’s plan to expand beyond consoles into a gaming ecosystem.

Aside from Xbox consoles and PC, Game Pass is also available via cloud gaming. While most titles prefer a physical controller for the included titles, Xbox is also w0orking behind the scenes to implement touch control and make the4 games more approachable on touch screen devices.

Games getting touch support in May 2022 are as follows:

A Memoir Blue

Contrast

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Far: Changing Tides

Kentucky Route Zero

Loot River

Paradise Killer

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Townscaper

Visage

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in May 2022

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service. This means it gives players access to a vast range of titles for a fixed monthly price. However, one downside of the service is that players don’t officially own the titles, and as such, they can leave the service.

Xbox News @_XboxNews Play them while you can! These games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. Play them while you can! These games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. https://t.co/DZ890esJFn

Quite a few games leave Game Pass on May 31, 2022, including Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, one of the most popular horror titles. The games being removed from the service are as follows:

EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. players can join today for a fixed monthly price and access to 100 excellent titles.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar