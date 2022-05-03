Xbox Game Pass adds Trek to Yomi, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and more games in May 2022

Xbox Game Pass is adding a new slate of titles to the service for the first half of May 2022, including Trek to Yomi and This War of Mine: Final Cut.

Microsoft Gaming’s subscription-based service Xbox Game Pass is undoubtedly the best deal in gaming. The service offers hundreds of fantastic games across PC, Console, and Cloud for a fixed price. The list of games ranges from AAA hits to niche indie titles, some of which are added on day 1 on the service.

With that being said, let's take a look at what's coming in May 2022.

New Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2022

Some of the major games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May include the day one launch of Loot River, Trek to Yomi, Citizen Sleeper, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. Game Pass is also adding notable titles like NBA 2K22, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and NHL 22.

ID@Xbox, the program by Microsoft Gaming to support indie developers, is bringing some amazing indie titles like Loot River and Trek to Yomi. With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s in store for Game Pass players across PC and Console in May 2022.

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console) – Available Now

Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox - Available Now

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 5

Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 5

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 10

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 10

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 10

NHL 22 (Console) EA Play – May 12

Xbox Game Pass DLC/updates and perks

Aside from new games, Xbox also brings a slew of DLC updates and perks to Game Pass players. After Lords of the West and Dawn of the Dukes, Age of Empires II Definitive Edition introduces a third DLC, focusing on three factions of India, Dynasties of India.

Unfortunately, this DLC isn’t included with the Game Pass. Only the base game is included. However, players can still pick it up for a 10% discount.

Another interesting addition to Xbox Game Pass in May is the long-awaited Season 2 update of Halo Infinite.

The update brings new modes, maps, and a new battlepass for players. With that being said, let’s look at what DLC updates and perks are coming to the Game Pass titles.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India DLC – Available now

Halo Infinite Lone Wolves: Season 2 – Available now

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Gungoose Bundle – Available May 4

Stellaris 3.0 Update & Nemesis Expansion – Available Now

For Honor: Warmonger Hero – Available Now

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: No-Brainerz Upgrade – Available Now

Games leaving Xbox Games Pass in May 2022

Game Pass is a subscription-based service. While that does mean players get to try a bunch of games for a fixed price, it also means that the players don’t own them, and they can be discontinued from the service from time to time.

The biggest losses for the service in May 2022 are Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster and Remnant: From the Ashes. With that being said, let’s take a look at the games leaving the service in May 2022.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) - May 10

Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 15

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC) - May 15

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 15

Steep (Cloud and Console) - May 15

The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 15

The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 15

The Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. It can also be accessed via the cloud on supported devices, and players can jump right in today to play hundreds of amazing games.

