5 biggest titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022

The Xbox Game Pass incorporates a range of services and platforms, giving users access to a lot of fantastic games for a single monthly fee. The nicest thing about Xbox Game Pass is that it always releases new games for players to try out. Xbox Game Pass had a successful year in 2021, and 2022 is now looking much better.

Xbox Game Pass is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. On Windows PCs, PC Game Pass is accessible via streaming, as Xbox Cloud Gaming gives players remote access to many games on virtually any device.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, as the name suggests, includes all of the aforementioned services as well as Xbox Live Gold, unique bonuses, and EA Play access. With new games being released on a regular basis, it's easy to lose track of what's new.

Here are the 5 best titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022

5) Sniper Elite 5

Available - May 26

Sniper Elite 5 is the next edition of the long-running sniper game franchise from Rebellion Developments, and it's the most budget day one title presently announced for Xbox Game Pass in May 2022. While previous games have received mixed reviews, they indeed have devoted followers, so it will be fascinating to see how the latest one does when it releases.

Players will take control of Karl in Brittany, France, as he joins forces with the French Resistance this time. Karl has been charged with discovering the perpetrators behind a series of murders in towns surrounding Brittany and bringing an end to the violence.

4) Redfall

Available - Summer 2022

After completing the Dishonored series, Arkane Studios is branching out into other genres and gaming styles. Redfall is an Xbox Series X/S and PC exclusive after Microsoft's takeover of Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media.

Like most titles, the new shooter was shown off during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase and will be accessible on Xbox Game Pass from the start. In Redfall, Arkane will abandon its open-ended level structure in favor of a genuine open universe.

Redfall will take place in the city of Redfall, which is appropriately titled. Vampires have taken control of the streets of the tiny island city, converting people into revenants and food. Even worse for the locals, the vampires appear to have totally covered the sun, leaving the earth in perpetual darkness.

3) Scorn

Available - October 2022

Scorn has been around since 2016, when an early build was made available to horror fans and journalists. Since then, the game has vanished and reappeared several times, partly due to a difficult production process, until ultimately reappearing as an Xbox platform exclusive coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Due to its unusual visual aesthetic, the game has garnered considerable attention, even with so little of it revealed thus far. Scorn isn't a true horror game, but it does capture the spooky atmosphere of titles like Dead Space and The Evil Within.

Scorn might stand out among the restricted field of Xbox Series X exclusives in its early months on the marketplace by ushering in a bigger crowd with action sequences without becoming a pure action game.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem

Available - 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a sequel to 2019's Innocence. In terms of aesthetics and storyline, Requiem is a step up from Amicia and Hugo's first adventure. The brother and sister duo have left their old home and arrived in Southern France in this new chapter of their journey.

Hugo's plague, however, will reawaken here, bringing death and ruin with it. Players will be drawn to a mysterious location by a desire to solve the problem once and for all.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was presented by Asobo and publisher Focus Entertainment at E3 2021. Along with announcing the return of key protagonists Amicia and Hugo de Rune, the publishers also confirmed that the game would be released on Xbox Game Pass.

A Plague Tale: Requiem has the potential to be equally as dramatic as its award-winning predecessor. Players may also be in for yet another tremendously emotional journey.

1) Starfield

Available - November 11, 2022

Starfield is the first new Bethesda Game Studios IP in over 20 years, and it will be released exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11. The game, directed by Todd Howard, will immerse players in a cosmos at the dawn of interplanetary travel. It will be replete with a space city, some wild and fascinating environments, and factions with whom they may form alliances or opponents.

Phil Spencer, the CEO of Xbox, previously stated that he believes Bethesda's highly anticipated next RPG, Starfield, to be among Microsoft's most successful games ever and that Xbox Game Pass will be the key.

Starfield is already generating a lot of buzzes. The sci-fi RPG, which comes from the designers behind some of Bethesda's most famous games, is almost certain to draw a large audience regardless of whether Game Pass succeeds.

Edited by R. Elahi